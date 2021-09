After last night’s 12-5 win over the Mets, the Red Sox have won seven games in a row and lead the Yankees by two games in the AL Wild Card race. Prior to yesterday’s game, Schwarber had already homered off of Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker three times. After his work was done last night, that number was five. Schwarber hit two long home runs off of Walker in the first and second innings. His first was a 434-foot solo bomb to center field, and the second was a three-run shot to right that traveled 405 feet. That is 839 feet of home runs on the night. He would add a double and a walk as well, and scored a run following four of his five plate appearances in the game.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO