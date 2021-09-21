CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Future tropical cyclone “Sam” next concern

By Kirk Mellish
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bM8O2_0c3jNiBT00
Climatology history for this this time of year

“Peter” needs to be watched for maybe some effects for Bermuda but the other systems are for now all “fish storms” aka out at sea.

However, Invest98 (red-oval future Sam) bears watching in the long-haul.

Near-term, for ATLANTA the big cool down and dry out I first told you about last Friday the 17th is still coming right on schedule.

CURRENT 5-DAY STATUS OF TROPICS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFdZR_0c3jNiBT00

It is still a big IF as to whether-or-not future SAM can or will have any impact on the U.S. It’s just too soon to tell.

By late next week it could be a threat to the Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Haiti areas. Keeping an eye on Gulf including off Texas longer term as well.

ECMWF ENSEMBLE TROPICAL STORM PROBABILITY of potential SAM:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRoBd_0c3jNiBT00
ECMWF ensemble TS odds

As you can see from the “Spaghetti” model tracks ALL BETS ARE OFF for now on the long-term future in early October:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCAVg_0c3jNiBT00
GFS Ensemble spaghetti tracks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bzEu_0c3jNiBT00
ECMWF intensity tracks 10-day

As we get into later OCTOBER we have to watch for not just systems out of Africa (which usually begin to subside) and watch for system formation closer the the U.S. in either the Caribbean/SE or the Gulf of Mexico, especially when Autumn Cold Fronts sink Southeast into those areas and stall out, they can spin-up a home-grown tropical system. This is the whole month average:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVAKO_0c3jNiBT00
October favored genesis regions

Note the rainfall anomaly hints from the ECMWF Ensemble while ATLANTA gets a well earned prolonged dry spell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp30s_0c3jNiBT00
ECMWF 7day rain anomaly forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg586_0c3jNiBT00
10-Day forecast rain anomaly ECMWF Ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRj31_0c3jNiBT00
15-day rainfall forecast anomaly Euro ensemble

After our cool down temperatures gradually recover back to near-normal or a little bit above-normal to end September and start October.

ECWMF ENSEMBLE FORECAST TEMPERATURE ANOMALY:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF1VL_0c3jNiBT00
1-8 day euro ensemble temp anomaly average
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGgx2_0c3jNiBT00
Euro ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zP4e_0c3jNiBT00
Euro ensemble forecast temp anomaly average

For more follow me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Cyclone#Extreme Weather#Ecwmf#Cox Media Group
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy