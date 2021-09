Unfortunately, due to limited players available, we will have to cancel both the varsity and JV football games slated for September 24 versus RIM of the world. After a long conversation with Rim of the World’s head coach we have mutually decided not to play this week. The decision was not made lightly and all player’s safety was considered. Both teams open league play next week, October 1st. We will stay in contact and have left the door open to play this season if we have mutual league cancellations and can play when we are both at full strength. We plan to host Rim in 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO