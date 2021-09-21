Trojan Fit 5K Color Run/Walk postponed; Virtual run set for Sept. 25

The Trojan Fit 5K Color Run/Walk scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021, has been postponed until 2022 because of the spike in COVID 19 cases. “We have decided to postpone the in-person color run out of an abundance of caution and reschedule it for early 2022 when we can, hopefully, hold it without restrictions,” said Sandy Ammons, Executive Director of FTCC Foundation. “A virtual run on Saturday will allow participants to safely run or walk wherever they are with friends and family and show their support of FTCC and our students.”