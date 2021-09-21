CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers red zone offense must be more productive vs. Chiefs

By Gavino Borquez
 8 days ago
The Chargers currently boast the fourth-best offense in terms of total yardage per game (416.0). However, despite being able to march up the field on a consistent basis, the team has struggled to put points on the scoreboard.

Los Angeles is averaging 18.5 points per game, which ranks No. 27 in the NFL. The issue stems from the fact that L.A. has had plenty of close opportunities, but they have been unable to execute.

Through two games, the Bolts made 10 trips to the red zone (inside their opponent’s 20-yard line), but they only found the end zone three times. Their 30% red zone scoring (touchdown) percentage ranks second-worst.

Here’s the play that have led to each of the seven red zone failures over the past two games.

No. 1 vs. Washington — Justin Herbert’s incomplete pass ruled a fumble, leading to a touchback

No. 2 vs. Washington — Tristan Vizcaino 33-yard field goal

No. 3 vs. Washington — Vizcaino 27-yard field goal

No. 4 vs. Washington — Herbert intercepted by William Jackson

No. 5 vs. Cowboys — Vizcaino 32-yard field goal

No. 6 vs. Cowboys — Herbert intercepted by Damontae Kazee

No. 7 vs. Cowboys — Vizcaino 29-yard field goal

The head-scratching sack-fumble call against Washington and Keenan Allen falling down on Herbert’s red zone interception against Dallas are the ones that should have resulted in a different outcome.

However, within those seven trip failures, and there being a total of 25 plays ran means the red zone play-calling and execution must be cleaned up, which could include running the ball or getting a quiet Donald Parham involved more.

With an opponent like the Chiefs coming up this Sunday, the Chargers can not afford to leave points off the scoreboard altogether or only settle for field goals or else Kansas City’s high-powered offense will outscore them.

#Chargers#Chiefs
