Calling all photographers! The Community Relations Commission is sponsoring a Fall 2021 photo contest. Our fall photo contest which begins today will be open only to high school students who attend school in Niles or Maine Townships. We look forward to the creativity students can bring in sharing their experiences with going back to school or life around town. The photo contest will run between now and December 1. Students can submit their photographs on the Village website. A different theme will be presented each quarter. Selected photos will be featured on the Village’s Facebook page, website, and 5 winning photos will be enlarged, framed and displayed at the Village Hall.