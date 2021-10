Patricia Ann (Kline) Blakley-Hope was born in Rifle, Colorado on March 17th, 1938 to Charlotte and Marion Kline. She married Denslow Allen Blakley in 1951. She supported him in his career in the Army for 20 years and they had three children: Cassandra, Kristine and Jay. Denslow passed away in 1999 and Patricia married Fred Hope in 2011. She was a loving wife and mother.