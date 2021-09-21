CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban seeks to attend United Nations General Assembly in New York

By John Hudson
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

NEW YORK – The Taliban wants to send a high-ranking official to a gathering of world leaders this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a U.N. official, an indication that the militant group seeks legitimacy on the world’s biggest diplomatic stage. The Taliban sent...

www.seattletimes.com

dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
State
New York State
AFP

Afghanistan envoy withdraws from General Assembly debate: UN

Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations pulled out of delivering an address to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday, a UN spokesperson said. "Only the mission can withdraw," from addressing the assembly, a UN official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The Independent

Biden didn’t stay long at the UN General Assembly. Republicans are delighted

When President Biden stepped up to the lectern at the 76th United Nations’ General Assembly this week, his administration was reeling from what critics have described as a pair of grievous self-inflicted foreign policy wounds. The first, most obvious wound was caused by his decision to pull the United States out of its 20-year-old war in Afghanistan; the second by his decision to join the UK in embarking on a new Indo-Pacific-focused alliance and nuclear submarine technology sharing deal with Australia.Biden bet his 2020 run for president of the United States on the contrast between Donald Trump’s dictator-friendly brand of...
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
Person
António Guterres
Person
Ashraf Ghani
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
AFP

Top NGO leader presses Taliban on letting women work

The Taliban have "basically agreed" to let one of Afghanistan's biggest foreign aid organisations continue employing women, the group's head said, but told him it would take time. According to Egeland, the Taliban "basically agreed" to allow women to work, and they admitted that "it is going too slow in many places".
AFP

State Dept No. 2 to visit Pakistan, India after Taliban takeover

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel next month to Pakistan and India, bitter rivals that have clashed on the way forward in Afghanistan, the State Department announced Monday. Sherman, after CIA chief Bill Burns, will be one of the first high-level officials under President Joe Biden to visit Pakistan, which has long irritated the United States over its relationship with the Taliban. Sherman will meet senior officials in Islamabad on October 7-8 after an earlier visit to New Delhi and Mumbai on October 6-7, when she will meet officials and civil society leaders and address the US-India Business council's annual "ideas summit," the State Department said. The trip comes as India, one of the top allies of the Western-backed Afghan government that collapsed last month, urges the world to pay closer attention to Pakistan's role in the turmoil.
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Qatar
Qatar
IBTimes

ICC Prosecutor Targets Taliban, IS-K In Afghan Probe

The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat. Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month...
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
