Report: Former Raiders CB Nevin Lawson visiting the Jags

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without two of their cornerbacks on the active roster as Tre Herndon (knee) has missed their first two regular season games and CJ Henderson exited Sunday’s game with a hip flexor injury and is also dealing with a groin injury, according to Urban Meyer.

As a result, the team set up a visit from former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson, who was just released Monday.

Lawson, 30, has yet to take the field for a regular season game in 2021 as he had to serve a suspension (two games) for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, which means he will be available for Week 3 if signed. Before this season, he had been with the Raiders since 2019, but was selected in the 2014 draft (pick No. 133) by the Detroit Lions.

Lawson entered this season with plenty of experience and has 68 starts to his name. 14 of those came with the Raiders, while the rest (54) came with the Lions. Throughout his time in the league, he’s also been able to garner 290 total tackles (239 solo), 34 pass breakups, but has yet to register an interception.

If signed, the Jags would at least have Lawson, Shaq Griffin, Tyson Campbell, and Chris Claybrooks heading into Week 3’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. However, if they choose not to sign Lawson or another veteran free agent, they could snag a player from their practice squad as cornerbacks Brandon Rusnak and Lorenzo Burns are both available.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

