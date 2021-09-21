CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sections

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRG2U_0c3jJSrt00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has quite the in-state class to recruit from within the 2023 cycle. As things stand on the 247Sports composite, there are four five-star players and seven total within the top 100 overall.

One of the best is AJ Harris. Coming out of Phenix City, the five-star cornerback is the No. 2 player in the state, just behind fellow cornerback Tony Mitchell.

Harris released his top-seven schools on Tuesday evening, including Alabama on the list. Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Ohio State made the cut as well.

To go along with a top school list, Harris announced he will be making his commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, the day after the national championship.

Alabama and safeties coach Charles Kelly offered Harris on March 30. Of the schools remaining in the top seven, North Carolina was the last to offer.

Harris has taken unofficial visits to Clemson and Ohio State per 247Sports. The five-star cornerback also posted pictures with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly on Twitter back in late June.

With so much talent within the state, the Crimson Tide is bound to lose at least one or two to another national program. However, somebody like Harris, especially as a defensive back, needs to end up in Tuscaloosa.

Kelly and Nick Saban have four months to win another recruitment.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Griffin McVeigh on Twitter @Griffin_McVeigh.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

Ohio State LB quits the team to enter transfer portal

Ohio State football player Dallas Gant has officially entered his name into the transfer portal. Things have been better for the Ohio State football program, as senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered the transfer portal after playing in all three games for the Buckeyes this season. Gant may have been...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Clemson#American Football#Lsu#Notre Dame#Twitter Griffin Mcveigh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
73K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy