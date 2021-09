Members of the Massachusetts House of Representatives are slated to vote on an order that would require anyone who enters House chambers to be vaccinated. House Order No. 4121 will be taken up during Thursday's formal session, the House announced Wednesday afternoon. Thursday's session begins at 11 a.m. and roll calls are slated for 1 p.m. If adopted, the order would go into effect Friday, Oct. 1.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO