Eagles work out 3 players as team starts preparation for matchup with Cowboys

With preparation set to start for a Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles worked out Cameron Malveaux, Deon Cain, and former Texans linebacker Dylan Cole on Tuesday.

DE Cameron Malveaux

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks (15) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A free agent pass rusher, Malveaux played in 52 games at the University of Houston and finished his career with 81 tackles, 17 for loss, and 4 sacks.

Malveaux signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2017, and he’s spent time with the Cardinals, Chiefs, Washington, the 49ers, and Browns.

WR Deon Cain

Cain was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Clemson.

Cain has spent time with the Steelers and Ravens as well.

LB Dylan Cole

Sep 22, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Virgil Green (88) is fouled by Houston Texans linebacker Dylan Cole (51) resulting in a pass interference penalty during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Cole signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft.