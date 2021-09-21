Passing: Everything We Know About the Film Starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga

Adapted from the groundbreaking 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, the upcoming Netflix film Passing is about interiority as much as it is about presentation. The movie—filmed in a stark, yet disarmingly serene black and white—follows two childhood friends named Clare (Ruth Negga) and Irene (Tessa Thompson), both mixed-race Black women who can "pass" as white, as they reunite in Manhattan, circa the Harlem Renaissance. They seem destined to continue their affectionate friendship until Irene learns Clare has decided to hide her heritage and present as a white woman. (She has also married a white man.) Irene, on the other hand, is living as a woman of color with her husband and sons in Harlem, and she finds the ease with which Clare sheds her identity to be both magnetizing and unnerving. The fact that this choice exists—and the inherent contradictions within—are what spell out the film's central conflict as Clare buries deeper into Irene's life and psyche.