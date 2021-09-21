Warehouse space shortage to last for two more years, panel says

Logistics real estate company Prologis is expanding its logistics workforce training program to six hubs across the United States, with plans to expand it to nine additional U.S. markets by the end of this year. Known as the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative (CWI), the program will train 25,000 individuals for jobs in transportation, distribution, and logistics by 2025, the company said. CWI is run in partnership with national nonprofit workforce development program JFF. The expansion will train 10,000 people over the next two years in Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Tracy and Long Beach, Calif. The program is designed to address the growing need for labor across logistics and the supply chain; to date, CWI has trained 7,000 people. “Our customers' needs for skilled and ready labor are greater than ever,” Hamid R. Moghadam, Prologis’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement September 23. “Helping people acquire in-demand skills that can translate to fulfilling careers in logistics is a benefit to workers, employers, and communities. Beyond creating new career opportunities, the program will strengthen the communities where we operate and contribute to a resilient and healthy logistics industry for years to come.”

