Warehouse space shortage to last for two more years, panel says

By DC Velocity Staff
dcvelocity.com
 7 days ago

Soaring e-commerce shopping rates have combined with building delays in many regions to cause a crunch in the supply of new warehouse space for retailers and third party logistics providers (3PLs), a panel of real estate experts said today at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP)’s Edge conference.

pymnts

Warehouse Worker Shortages Trigger Higher Pay, Use of Robot Assistants

An already heightened demand for online shopping has warehouse and logistics operators scrambling to fill jobs ahead of the busy holiday season, dangling signing bonuses and higher pay while calling on robots to fill the gaps. The labor shortage has smaller operators trying to compete against eCommerce giants like Amazon...
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Automated systems bring pharma warehouse into the 21st century

To look at it today, you’d never guess that Spimaco’s gleaming pharmaceutical production and storage facility in Qassim, Saudi Arabia, was once its biggest obstacle to growth. But that was indeed the case. Just a few years back, the facility was a cramped, manual operation that was struggling to keep pace with the company’s daily throughput needs—never mind provide room to grow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dcvelocity.com

Why small and mid-size warehouses can and should automate

The advantages of automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are growing, almost as quickly as the systems are increasing in popularity as a tool for storage and fulfillment in a variety of industries. To ensure optimal outcomes – outcomes that protect the product and optimize the company’s packaging investment –...
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

How Transport’s 'Rule of 1.5' Is Driving Soaring Demand for Warehouse Space

The US industrial market is on pace for a record leasing volume with activity through July reaching 587 million square feet – 52 percent more than the year-earlier period, according to a new report from CBRE. Sharply higher transportation costs – which are rising faster than rental rates – is...
TRAFFIC
PennLive.com

Logistics company leases more warehouse space in Cumberland County

A company based in Hampden Township that provides warehousing, logistics, transportation and distribution services has leased more space in the township. Eastern Consolidation and Distribution Services leased 54,752 square feet of warehouse space at 431 Railroad Ave. last month from the Chicago-based industrial real estate company, First Industrial. The 338,303-square-foot building is now fully leased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
dcvelocity.com

Warehousing and fulfillment – it’s increasingly a people thing

Worker quality and numbers is fast becoming one of the trickiest aspects of finding and properly utilizing people in the DC, says Smitha Raphael, Chief Product & Delivery Officer for WMS technology innovator SnapFulfil. Amazon has just raised the bar in the race for workers by increasing its average starting...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

The (increasingly) high cost of doing business

In case you hadn’t noticed, everything is getting more expensive. From the gas pump to the grocery store and just about everywhere in between, the higher cost of living we have been experiencing during the pandemic just won’t seem to let up. This is becoming acutely painful in supply chain circles, where transportation and warehousing costs have risen sharply in the past year and a half as demand has skyrocketed and capacity remains tight. In some ways, it has never been more expensive to ship and store products—and consumers are expected to feel the pinch this holiday season.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Prologis expands Community Workforce Initiative

Logistics real estate company Prologis is expanding its logistics workforce training program to six hubs across the United States, with plans to expand it to nine additional U.S. markets by the end of this year. Known as the Prologis Community Workforce Initiative (CWI), the program will train 25,000 individuals for jobs in transportation, distribution, and logistics by 2025, the company said. CWI is run in partnership with national nonprofit workforce development program JFF. The expansion will train 10,000 people over the next two years in Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Tracy and Long Beach, Calif. The program is designed to address the growing need for labor across logistics and the supply chain; to date, CWI has trained 7,000 people. “Our customers' needs for skilled and ready labor are greater than ever,” Hamid R. Moghadam, Prologis’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement September 23. “Helping people acquire in-demand skills that can translate to fulfilling careers in logistics is a benefit to workers, employers, and communities. Beyond creating new career opportunities, the program will strengthen the communities where we operate and contribute to a resilient and healthy logistics industry for years to come.”
ECONOMY
Tri-Town News

Applicant proposes constructing two warehouses on Howell Road

HOWELL – The Howell Planning Board is expected to hear additional testimony on Oct. 21 regarding an application that proposes to construct two warehouses on Howell Road. Testimony on the application was most recently heard on Sept. 2. The application has been filed by AAFFHW Property LLC as applicant and...
HOWELL, NJ
dcvelocity.com

Carriers say tractor and trailer shortages will linger for another year

Both truckload and less than truckload (LTL) carriers are trying to add new capacity to meet soaring demand, but with equipment backlogs predicted to last at least through 2022 they’re looking to more creative solutions to wring more efficiency out of the market, according to a panel of trucking executives who spoke at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Edge conference today.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Shipping forecasts see difficult conditions heading into 2022

Shippers will likely face months of continued challenges in moving their inventory around the country despite a small improvement in July, according to a measure tracked by the freight transportation forecasting group FTR. FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) for July stayed deep in negative territory at -8.07, showing a small...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
dcvelocity.com

Software developer creates guide to WMS lingo

Even if you know a lot about warehouse tech, it can be a struggle to keep up with the latest terminology. The humble distribution center has been an epicenter of technology development in recent years, challenging even the best-informed professionals to stay abreast of the jargon. Now, logistics software developer...
SOFTWARE
rismedia.com

FHA Expands COVID-19 Forbearance Options

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) announced new and extended COVID-19 relief options for borrowers recently or newly struggling to make their mortgage payments because of the pandemic and for senior homeowners with Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) who need assistance to remain in their homes. These measures respond to the continued impacts of the pandemic and are part of FHA’s continuing evolution of its COVID-19 policies so that the right tools are in place to help borrowers.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Report: Consumers remain frustrated, angry over supply chain disruptions

The supply chain delays and disruptions of the past year and a half are negatively affecting Americans’ lives, and many say they are fearful the situation will never end, according to a study of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers by enterprise software vendor Oracle, released today. Worries about more delivery...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

ORBIS Corporation Offers New Reusable Plastic Pallet for Food and Beverage Distribution

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds the new Universal Container Pallet (UCP) to its suite of reusable plastic pallet offerings in Latin America. Engineered to protect and transport foodservice products with ease, the 44-inch x 56-inch two-piece snap-designed injection foam UCP optimizes daily operations in the food and beverage industry. The pallet’s plastic construction and flow-through rib design, which allows for easy cleaning and drying, makes the UCP a comprehensive solution for hygienic product distribution. This same plastic construction also makes the UCP 100% recyclable at the end of its useful life, thus supporting a sustainable supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT

