CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning Round: One year ago Tampa Bay won a Stanley Cup game

By Raw Charge
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a year ago today that the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game Two of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. A three-goals-in-four-minutes outburst in the first period held up as they won the game, 3-2 (“Corey Perry doing Corey Perry things” hits a little different these days). Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat, and Kevin Shattenkirk provided the offense while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of 29, including a stellar second period where Dallas fired 18 shots at him and only one slipped by.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: 13 Bolts games will be aired nationally on ESPN/TNT networks

After signing a seven-year deal with the NHL, ESPN will broadcast their first NHL games since 2004 next month. The back-to-back Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning will open the 2021-22 regular season with a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 12 at 7:30 PM EST on ESPN. In total 13 Lightning games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN+, TNT, ABC or Hulu. The full schedule is below [NHL.com]
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: The action is back on the ice

Tuesday marked the first day of on-ice practice for the Tampa Bay Lightning prospects. It was celebrated with various cell phone videos shot from distance of players wearing strange numbers zooming around the ice. Kind of like this:. It’s not much, but we’ll take it, right?. There isn’t a lot...
NHL
chatsports.com

In Depth In The Division: Tampa Bay Lightning

Over the next few weeks, Die By The Blade staffers will take an in-depth look at each of the other teams in the Atlantic Division as the Buffalo Sabres prepare for the 2021-22 season. Next up: the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last Season’s Results: 36-17-3, 75 points (109 points over an...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Kevin Shattenkirk
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
ABC Action News

Tampa Bay Lightning prospects hit Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. — Being a goaltender in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization might not be the best way to see playing time in the NHL anytime soon. Andrei Vasilevskiy has established himself as arguably the best goalie in the world. But there was a time when the man they call "The Big Cat" was a young player learning behind veteran Ben Bishop.
NHL
995qyk.com

St. Pete Beach Hockey Player Gets Once-In-A-Lifetime Call From The Tampa Bay Lightning

A St. Pete Beach hockey player got a once-in-a-lifetime call from the Tampa Bay Lightning. Now he has the chance to make his dreams come true!. Avery Winslow has been a Tampa Bay Lightning fan since he was a little kid. Growing up in St. Pete Beach, he laced up his ice skates when he was only 6 years old. Avery loved the game. Practicing, watching, and learning while watching the Bolts on TV.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Training Camp roster

On the eve of their 2021-22 Training Camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the 60 players that will compete for spots on the roster for the upcoming season. Among the rostered veterans and recent draft picks, there are six non-contract invitees among the players that will be skating at the TGH IcePlex in Brandon.
NHL
chatsports.com

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Prospect Showcase Tournament GameThread

The Florida Panthers development camp crew will close out the Prospect Showcase Tournament today against the host Tampa Bay Lightning. After a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Cats bounced back with an action-packed 8-5 victory over the Nashville Predators the following morning. Florida can win the tournament with a regulation win over Tampa Bay and a Nashville win in regulation over Carolina in the early game. After camp invitees Tye Austin and Olivier Adam split time in net on Sunday, look for Spencer Knight to go the distance today against the Baby Bolts.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Cup Game#Dallas
chatsports.com

Lightning Round: Victor Hedman: “We don’t want to see anyone else raising that Cup”

A new hockey is season is getting up to speed as Victor Hedman has already decided to mark his territory around the Stanley Cup. He said at media day that the team is as hungry as ever for the threepeat. And despite the changes that have had to happen to the Tampa Bay Lightning, they very much are as good as they have ever been. The Lightning have shown that they don’t have to be the most healthy or have the most luck, they just need to be there when it counts and they’ll more often than not get the job done one way or another.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Notes from the weekend

The Tampa Bay Lightning are enjoying their first day off in training camp today. After a week of practices in Brandon, they begin a stretch of four exhibition games in five day days as they look to find the right line-up to defend their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. Expect a lot of line tinkering to go on in these pre-season games as the coaching staff looks to fill the holes left by key departures on the bottom line.
NHL
chatsports.com

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0) at Carolina Hurricanes (0-0) Hockey is back in Raleigh. The Carolina Hurricanes open up their four-game preseason slate Tuesday night in PNC Arena, playing host to the team that knocked them out of last year’s postseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning. “It’s the first game,” said head...
NHL
Santa Maria Times

Confident, talented Lightning aim for Stanley Cup 3-peat

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scotty Bowman knows a thing or two about winning consecutive Stanley Cups championships. The Hall of Famer has won nine titles as a NHL head coach and five more in front office roles. He’s currently a senior advisor to hockey operations with the Chicago Blackhawks, spends most of his winters in Florida, and is a frequent visitor to Amalie Arena — home of the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Hurricanes top Lightning in preseason game one: Three thoughts

The Hurricanes played several more NHLers than the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 3-1 preseason win over the Bolts Tuesday night, and their prospect pool is probably better than Tampa Bay’s right now. Both of those things showed, and it’s really as simple as that. However, there were still a...
NHL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Arians: Buccaneers Will Look to Desir, Robinson at Cornerback

Richard Sherman remains an option for the Buccaneers given his free-agent status. But if you speak to Bruce Arians about the Bucs cornerback situation, he appears content with their options currently in-house. The loss to Los Angeles marked the third week in a row that Tampa Bay saw a starting...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bam’s legendary block was one year — and two seasons — ago today

Earlier today, the Miami Heat’s Twitter account released a video of Bam Adebayo’s clutch block on a Jayson Tatum dunk attempt in Game 1 of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals. Undoubtedly, it is Adebayo’s signature career highlight — at least thus far. But the caption befuddled many Heat fans. The...
NBA
chatsports.com

Matt Ryan has one advantage against Tampa Bay

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 29: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on from the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons are heavy underdogs...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy