Lightning Round: One year ago Tampa Bay won a Stanley Cup game

A new hockey is season is getting up to speed as Victor Hedman has already decided to mark his territory around the Stanley Cup. He said at media day that the team is as hungry as ever for the threepeat. And despite the changes that have had to happen to the Tampa Bay Lightning, they very much are as good as they have ever been. The Lightning have shown that they don’t have to be the most healthy or have the most luck, they just need to be there when it counts and they’ll more often than not get the job done one way or another.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO