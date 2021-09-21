Mavs’ GEM program teaches young girls health, nutrition at latest virtual workshop
By Tamara Jolee
DFW Community News
8 days ago
It’s no secret that nutrition and exercise is key to peak performance, but for children, teaching them the importance of a healthy lifestyle can sometimes present many challenges. That’s why the Mavs’ new GEM program — which stands for Girls Empowered by Mavs — decided to focus its latest virtual...
Augustine Literacy Project® – Charlotte (ALP) is a Charlotte-based non-profit with a mission to transform the lives of under-resourced students who struggle with literacy by improving their reading, writing and spelling skills through long-term, individualized instruction from highly trained volunteer tutors. ALP pursues this mission utilizing a one-on-one tutoring methodology for students in first, second and third grades built on the research-based Orton-Gillingham approach and uses materials developed by Wilson Language Training Corporation and ALP. Augustine Literacy Project®-Charlotte’s vision is that all children have access to reading instruction that meets their individual needs and improves their opportunities to be successful in school and in life. As a response to the global pandemic, ALP developed Virtual Tutoring as part of our program; delivering virtual tutoring sessions to 188 students. ALP is committed to playing a significant role in the larger movement to bring about a reading revolution in our community.
We all want to live healthier lives. But implementing the necessary lifestyle changes is where the challenge lies. Introducing Culina Health the virtual nutrition coaching platform that offers personalized dietician services that meet the unique needs of its users. Founded by Black Registered Dieticians, Tamar Samuels and Vanessa Rissoto, the two accredited health professionals are debunking diet fads with realistic approaches to nutrition that redefine what healthy eating really means for each person.
Middletown, NY- Beginning the week of Monday, September 27th, Garnet Health will be offering a free, 12-month virtual Diabetes Prevention Program for qualified participants. Sessions will be held on Mondays from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Self-defense classes have been around for decades, and the idea is simple — to teach women how to better physically handle dangerous situations. But there’s a missing link between having the physical ability to handle anything and having the self-worth mentally to put that ability into action. And that’s the idea behind a series of workshops being held on Bainbridge Island.
SRSLY is partnering with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and the Community Mental Health Partnership of Southeast Michigan to lead free “Guiding Good Choices” parent workshops in Stockbridge, Chelsea, Dexter, and Manchester. Due to social distancing, our parent workshops will now be held virtually!. These workshops help parents with communication, bonding,...
DECATUR — Restorative practices are rooted in community. A workshop held on three consecutive Wednesdays and meeting at The Salvation Army is helping educators, community leaders and others learn to create and sustain those supportive relationships with the help of former educator Kevin Jones. The event was hosted by the...
Cancer Thriving & Surviving, a free workshop to support the needs of cancer survivors and family members, is being offered in a virtual format starting Sept. 30. This workshop provides adults impacted by cancer with self-management skills to maximize their long term health outcomes. Trained facilitators guide participants through an evidence-based process over a six-week period to explore challenges, develop new skills and create action plans that support their quality of life goals moving forward.
The HFC Office of Career Services works to help HFC students and alumni reach their professional goals. In the weeks ahead, Career Services will host seven virtual events to help prepare you for the next step in your career. Interview Strategies Virtual Workshop on Sept. 27. An Interview Strategies Virtual...
Having a tough time shifting to respectful parenting practices? Dr. Nanika Coor gives tips for validating your child in ways that cultivate mutual respect, strengthens trust, and inspires voluntary cooperation. play. Listen. 9 Tips For Building Trust With Your Child Using Validation. Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe...
Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
Aeisha Moore and dozens of others were presented certificates at the Charles Hayes Center, 4859 S. Wabash, after they finished a five-year course known as Family Self Sufficiency, or FSS. The program is coordinated by the Chicago Housing Authority.
As a financial planner and a mom of three, I feel especially strong about teaching good money habits to my kids. Since they are all under the age of 5, I’m still figuring out my approach but, read on for three ways I incorporate money lessons into our family dynamic.
The Midland County Inclusion Alliance is offering four free virtual seminars to help equip families with age-appropriate tools and information for speaking to their children about diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility and the importance of an inclusive community. Inclusion 101 for Families, slated for Tuesday, Sept. 21, is a partnership...
Texas Woman’s University’s PIONERAS program has been selected as a national finalist for the 2021 Examples of Excelencia award. The award, which was founded in 2005, recognizes college-level programs with evidence of effectiveness in accelerating Latino student success. The program received 145 submissions this year from 23 states and Puerto...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — September is Suicide Awareness Month and the Jefferson County School District is helping teachers, students and even parents recognize the warning signs. Everyone is different when it comes to reasons for considering, attempting, or taking their own life; the “why” always seems to be the missing...
The Jamieson Community Center has expanded its senior nutrition program beginning October 1st to include the Mercer County towns of Alexis and Aledo. Executive Director Nancy Mowen shares details of the expansion. “This year was a bid year (for the senior nutrition program),” Mowen said. “We’ve been serving Warren County...
For those with Alzheimer's disease, there's a tell-tale sign in the brain. Amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles appear as an early signal of what's to come.
But recent research has shown that these physical changes to the brain may not be the sole drivers of the disease, and that something as simple as diet could change our cognitive resilience to dementia in the future.
The specific diet – called the MIND diet – is based on the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (in fact, MIND is short for 'Mediterranean-DASH diet Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay'). It was developed by a...
Frisco ISD has teamed up with Collin Adult Education and Literacy to provide community members with free General Education Development (GED) prep classes. The GED classes, coordinated through Grayson College, run on Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The classes are currently online, but are expected to eventually transition to an in-person format, according to a district news release.
