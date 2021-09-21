CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Bhalla Hoboken Council-at-Large candidate Quintero lays out plan to combat flooding

By John Heinis
hudsoncountyview.com
Cover picture for the articleHoboken Council-at-Large candidate Joe Quintero, a member of Mayor Ravi Bhalla’s ticket, laid out a plan to combat flooding this afternoon. His three-pronged approach seeks to reduce flooding in our streets through expanding resiliency efforts city-wide, keeping the Hudson River at bay during periods of high storm surge, and empowering all residents to be better positioned to deal with the consequences of flooding when it does occur.

