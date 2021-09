In New Hampton, three City Council seats are set to expire at the end of the year, but only two candidates filed election papers. Katie Fisher will run unopposed to retain her at-large position, while Mindy Casterton-Humpal looks to take over the Ward 4 position currently occupied by Bruce Diiro, who did not seek re-election. There were no candidates to file for the expiring seat of Ward 2 Councilman Scott Perkins, who also will not seek reelection.

NEW HAMPTON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO