Earth’s Best Natural Pest Management Helps Clean up Florida's Coastline
TAMPA, Fla. - Earth’s Best Natural Pest Management, Tampa, Fla., has been known for its efforts to protect the environment. Through the years, Earth’s Best Natural Pest Management has given back to the environment, and this year was no exception. Once again, Earth’s Best sponsored and volunteered alongside the University Of Florida to help clean up Florida coastlines during the International Coastal Clean-up on Sept. 18.www.pctonline.com
