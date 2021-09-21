Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor
With the new C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC, Beckhoff combines its extensive expertise with PC-based machine control and IP65/67 components. The result is an Industrial PC (IPC) designed with IP65/67 protection for direct installation on machines or other equipment. The Microsoft Azure Certified and AWS Qualified edge device is ideal for decentralized installation and provides powerful multi-core computing performance. As a robust control computer, the device also reduces control cabinet space requirements, optimizes machine design and simplifies subsequent system expansions.www.dcvelocity.com
