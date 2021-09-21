Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor

If you're the sort that likes to build your own PC and you've been considering a small form-factor PC, then you'll definitely be interested in this deal. The Cooler Master NR200 mini-ITX case is on sale for $64.85 in white and $69.99 in black. These cases have spent most of the year selling for around $90 or more, and even before this year they were selling for around $80. This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, and if that's not enough incentive you can actually get an extra $10 off using a post-purchase mail-in rebate form (found here). That, of course, requires a little extra effort and won't be immediate, but it's definitely a nice extra bit of savings.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO