CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor

dcvelocity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the new C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC, Beckhoff combines its extensive expertise with PC-based machine control and IP65/67 components. The result is an Industrial PC (IPC) designed with IP65/67 protection for direct installation on machines or other equipment. The Microsoft Azure Certified and AWS Qualified edge device is ideal for decentralized installation and provides powerful multi-core computing performance. As a robust control computer, the device also reduces control cabinet space requirements, optimizes machine design and simplifies subsequent system expansions.

www.dcvelocity.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

343 Industries confirm there are “no plans” to bring Halo 5 to PC

After Halo 5’s appearance within the GeForce Now database leak, fans have had reignited hope that Halo 5 might come to PC, but 343 Industries have confirmed this isn’t the case. “Maybe this was for ‘H5:Forge’ but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC,” 343...
VIDEO GAMES
Railway Gazette

Smart Maintenance in the railway industry is one core factor for success in the future

Smart Maintenance in the railway industry means to leverage the potential of digitalization. Possible solutions include the optimization of existing maintenance processes, reducing life cycle costs by efficient use of existing assets and implementing new business models and services. Sense and connect is an important topic, availability and utilization of data from different sources are deciding factors for success. Infrastructure to create and handle a large amount of data is needed. Technologies for data analytics, knowledge discovery and artificial intelligence developed rapidly in the last years and are core competencies for the next decade. Deployment and application of new knowledge is just as important and a great challenge when implementing Smart Maintenance.
TRAFFIC
notebookcheck.net

ASUS Tinker Board 2S is finally orderable in a Raspberry Pi form factor

A new alternative to the Raspberry Pi has finally arrived in the shape of the Tinker Board 2S. The single-board computer is available with up to 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, has an M.2 2230 slot and a full-sized HDMI 2.0 port, among other connections. Working For Notebookcheck. The Tinker...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Honeywell Introduces New Robotic Technology To Help Warehouses Boost Productivity, Reduce Injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2021 -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today its latest innovation in robotic technology designed to help warehouses and distribution centers automate the manual process of unloading pallets, reducing the operational risks of potential injuries and labor shortages. Driven by sophisticated machine learning and advances in perception...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip65#Industrial Pc#Form Factor#Edge Computing#Ip65 67#Ipc#Aws#Intel#Epp
windowscentral.com

Build a small form factor PC with Cooler Master's NR200 case up to $25 off

If you're the sort that likes to build your own PC and you've been considering a small form-factor PC, then you'll definitely be interested in this deal. The Cooler Master NR200 mini-ITX case is on sale for $64.85 in white and $69.99 in black. These cases have spent most of the year selling for around $90 or more, and even before this year they were selling for around $80. This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon, and if that's not enough incentive you can actually get an extra $10 off using a post-purchase mail-in rebate form (found here). That, of course, requires a little extra effort and won't be immediate, but it's definitely a nice extra bit of savings.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

HP Sets Its Sights on Apple in the PC Industry, Customers Remain Dissatisfied with Household Appliances, ACSI Data Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – reboots, inching up 1.3% to 79 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI ® ) Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
finextra.com

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Most banks’ digital transformation journeys are well underway, and the need to now deliver on their strategy milestones means that time is of the essence. A recent survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Temenos found that just under two thirds of banks see new technologies as the greatest driver of change for the next four years, up from 42% from three years ago.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Why running outdated Microsoft Windows CE OS on your rugged devices is a serious security threat

You probably have heard this a few times by now. Although it once dominated the enterprise mobility and rugged mobile device market, Microsoft has ceded new development in that space to other platforms and has phased out support of Windows CE and Windows Mobile operating systems. Windows CE 6.0 end of life occurred in 2018, and Windows Mobile 6.5 end of life occurred on January 14, 2020.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Softeon Releases New Glossary of Terms for Warehouse Management Systems

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider with the industry’s best track record of customer success, has released a new Glossary of Terms for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to allow team members to better understand the jargon and acronyms commonly used in WMS projects. Of course, every area of supply...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio brings a new form-factor with powerful internals

Microsoft today announced the Surface Laptop Studio, a brand new form factor in the Surface lineup that combines the Surface Book and Surface Studio models. The device ditches the traditional detachable display from the earlier generation Surface Book models for one that swivels in front to transform into multiple modes, with the display even laying completely flat for drawing on the display. The company calls this device the most powerful Surface ever, thanks to Intel's 11th-gen H35 chips, RTX graphics, and more.
COMPUTERS
dcvelocity.com

Why small and mid-size warehouses can and should automate

The advantages of automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) are growing, almost as quickly as the systems are increasing in popularity as a tool for storage and fulfillment in a variety of industries. To ensure optimal outcomes – outcomes that protect the product and optimize the company’s packaging investment –...
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Position Imaging Launches “Intelligent Logistics” Podcast Series

STRATHAM, NH – September 22, 2021 – Position Imaging, Inc, a pioneer in omnichannel logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, today announced the company has launched a new podcast series titled “Intelligent Logistics,” now available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The informative podcast will delve into how technology is elevating customer/resident package reception and return satisfaction through computer vision and machine learning techniques. It will also cover the logistical benefits retail and multifamily property owners are receiving by utilizing these advanced technologies.
RETAIL
dcvelocity.com

Is your warehouse technology landscape something to regard or regret?

Let’s say you’ve been in business for nearly 40 years, or maybe you’ve inherited a family-owned business. Things are good, great even. You’re making a healthy profit and take care of your employees, and they’re seemingly happy to work for you. Sure, the latest labor crunch has been a challenge, and supply chain strains over the past year and a half have caused more than a few headaches, but you’ve survived one of the most challenging business climates of the past century, so you have the resolve to maintain a positive outlook for the future of your business!
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Trade Finance Provider Incomlend Boosts Factoring Solution

A global invoice financing marketplace and cross-border trade facilitator, has announced a new invoice financing program for a pan-European metal trading firm. Founded in Singapore and with offices around the world, Incomlend connects SMEs globally with communities of investors. This enables them to buy and sell individual invoices via a proprietary tech-enabled and secure invoice exchange platform.
MARKETS
dcvelocity.com

Loftware Smartflow 26.2 Saves Time and Increases Control in Managing Packaging Artwork

Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management Solutions has launched a new release of its automated artwork management software, Loftware Smartflow 26.2. This new release, which introduces Master Datasheets, strengthens users’ ability to enforce consistency and control content used in packaging, labels, and other documents. Using one central location for packaging content, Smartflow 26.2 enables users to curate, review and approve content for product lines or product portfolios and provides pre-approved content that can be used to create multiple new artwork projects to speed time to market.
SOFTWARE
dcvelocity.com

Overhaul Executes Accelerated Global Expansion Strategy

Overhaul, the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for leading enterprises shipping freight globally, has announced continued momentum in a record year following its recent $35 million Series B funding. Enhancing its already global presence, Overhaul is in the process of expanding its current global footprint by adding additional offices in Europe and Latin America; which coupled with the announcement of strategic industry partnerships and its ongoing commitment to driving innovation across its products and services to support an expanded roster of global clients with varying and complex supply chain needs, continues to solidify the company’s market leadership.
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

AirTerra Launch is New Era for eCommerce: Provides Capacity, Flexibility and Simplicity

AirTerra is an innovative logistics company with the capability to deliver packages more quicky, with greater reliability and at lower cost for brands and retailers. According to AirTerra’s leadership team – a group of experienced supply chain industry veterans – the company delivers parcel carrier diversity with a simplified model to provide capacity and flexibility for shippers of all sizes.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy