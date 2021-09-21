CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrests Made After Two Men Attempt to Smuggle Kentucky Fried Chicken, Lead Police on Car Chase

By Matthew Memrick
 7 days ago
Two New Zealand men tried to sell Kentucky Fried Chicken food items to sell despite strict lockdown rules, but police caught them after a car chase. Can you imagine the lengths people go for their chicken on a Sunday? (Hint, hint Chick-fil-A) The men attempted to enter Auckland, where Kentucky...

BBC

Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road. Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday. Mr Duffy's...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Filipino Woman Brutally Beats US Serviceman’s 3-Year-Old Son To Death 'To Send Him To Heaven'

A 30-year-old woman from the Philippines accused of killing the 3-year-old son of a U.S. serviceman was arrested in South Korea Monday, the police said. The woman, whose name was not disclosed to the public, is accused of beating the child to death Sunday evening in a room provided to her by the bar where she worked in the city of Pyeongtaek, the South China Morning Post reported. The city is home to a large concentration of United States Forces Korea (USFK).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Star

VIDEO: Terrifying Mating Calls Of 1,000-Pound Male Alligators

American alligators are not shy about announcing their search for a mate. Video captures large male American alligators performing their mating call, which involves grunting loudly as they search for a partner. The alligators were filmed at the Alligator Lagoon in the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales. “You’d be forgiven for thinking that maintenance workers were starting […]
ANIMALS
The Independent

Man urinates on fast food restaurant counter after being told to wear a mask

A customer angered by being told to wear a mask at a Dairy Queen in British Columbia, responded by relieving himself at the fast food counter as staff shrieked in horror.The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred after the man became argumentative and aggressive when told to put a mask on. “You do not have a brain” shouted the man, who has not been identified, at servers behind the counter.A staff member asked him to follow the rules, telling him he had to wear a mask otherwise they couldn’t serve him. “What are the rules?” the man responded,...
RESTAURANTS
Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

