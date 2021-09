LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach returned this weekend for the first time since it was forced to cancel events during last year’s statewide pandemic lockdown. Fans haven’t been able to catch a glimpse of the race cars zipping around the streets of Long Beach since 2019 and those who turned up for this weekend’s schedule of events were ready. “Oh, yeah, love it,” said racing fan Tony Gillespie. “NASCAR, racing anything to smell that fume.” Tony Huerta, another fan, echoed the sentiment, adding that he’s been coming to the Grand Prix event for decades. “It’s great to be...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO