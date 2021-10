So...when is East Texas Going to Finally Get A Blast of Cooler Temps?. Let me start this off by saying the following: Please, don't kill the messenger!. Back in mid-September, the Pineywoods got a wonderful taste of Fall. Remember? Daytime highs were in the 70s and 80s, overnight lows actually dipped into the 40s in parts of the area. The coffee tasted better, hoodies were brought out of retirement, and fall decorations didn't seem so out of place anymore.

