Las Cruces, NM

City council approves $4.1 million contract for battery-electric buses

Las Cruces Sun-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - The city has approved the purchase of its first batch of battery-electric buses. Las Cruces city councilors voted 6-0 Monday to approve a contract with BYD Coach & Bus, a unit of Chinese parent company BYD Co. Ltd., to buy five electric buses to add to the city's RoadRUNNER Transit fleet, with the option to purchase up to seven more at a later date during the five-year contract term, which ends Dec. 30, 2026.

