CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

La Salle names Scharf (Cabrini, Lower Merion) as assistant coach

phillylacrosse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Salle women’s lacrosse coach Katie Rhodes Abbott announced the addition of Devon Scharf (Cabrini, Lower Merion) as an assistant coach, Abbott announced Monday afternoon. A two-sport athlete at Cabrini University in both lacrosse and field hockey, Scharf comes to La Salle after serving as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University from 2020-21, where she helped lead the Rams to 11 wins while mentoring a nationally ranked goalkeeper in addition to helping plan and run practices while facilitating and leading various gameday operations.

phillylacrosse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
phillylacrosse.com

Job opening: La Salle College High seeks head JV coach

La Salle College High seeks a JV head boys’ lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should contact head coach Rob Forster at forsterr@lschs.org. La Salle is an independent, Catholic, college preparatory school for boys located in Wyndmoor, a community in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. Its teams compete in the Philadelphia Catholic League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Field Hockey: Matchup Against La Salle Ends 2-2

Above: Gianna Salvator tips in the tying goal. The buzz was that this would be a good game – the first match between East Greenwich and La Salle, the two teams who met in the state final last year. It didn’t disappoint but the outcome was different, with the game ending in a 2-2 tie after a scoreless overtime.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
papreplive.com

Carter, La Salle too much for Haverford School

LOWER GWYNEDD >> La Salle College High School put forth a complete effort in its 44-0 win against Haverford School on Friday. On top of that, there was a special guest in attendance to witness it. Penn State head coach James Franklin was on hand to check out one of his newest recruits, Explorers linebacker Abdul Carter.
HAVERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#La Salle University#Phillylacrosse Com#Gameday#The Maccabi Usa Lacrosse#Csac
NEWS10 ABC

La Salle invites first female students since 1850

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) —La Salle Institute in Troy has been a pillar of education here in the Capital Region since 1850. For over 170 years, the private school has only accepted boys. This Fall, the school has transitioned to coed. Sixty-two female students walked bravely into the unknown hallways of...
TROY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trio of La Salle seniors seeks sectional glory

From the Pop Warner fields of South Troy to the bleachers of La Salle Institute, Eddie Yamin, Damani Candy and Ryan Lefevre’s relationship is defined by sports. “We played Pop Warner every Saturday morning we were together, and just to be here on Friday nights … we used to go to the games together and watch Friday night football, high school football," said Yamin, La Salle’s senior quarterback. "Being able to play with those guys that you actually went and got to experience those things with, there’s really nothing like it.”
HIGH SCHOOL
whoopdirt.com

Burnett named Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach at Montreat College

Krys Burnett has been hired as the assistant coach for the women’s basketball program at Montreat College. She begins her duties immediately as the season for women’s basketball is expected to start in late October. Burnett comes to the Cavalier family following three years as the head varsity girls’ basketball...
CINCINNATI, OH
Macomb Daily

De La Salle athletes clean up Warren on 9/11

A.L Whitehead was not even born when the twin towers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, but he felt it was important to do something in his community to honor the 20th anniversary of the event. Whitehead and about 60 of his fellow DeLaSalle High School athletes participated in a...
WARREN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
losaltosonline.com

Lancers stun De La Salle

In what will surely go down as one of the greatest upsets of the high school football season – if not the millennium – St. Francis stunned De La Salle 31-28 Friday night in front of a full house in Mountain View. The Lancers snapped the Spartans’ 318-game unbeaten streak...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
phillylacrosse.com

Owen J. Roberts names Zadroga (Upper Merion) as head boys’ lacrosse coach

Former Upper Merion standout Mikey Zadroga was approved as the head boys’ lacrosse coach at Owen J. Roberts Monday night at an OJR school board meeting. Zadroga served as an assistant coach at Upper Merion in 2020 after graduating from Division I Marquette the previous year. He also was a part-time volunteer assistant at Upper Merion this spring.
SPORTS
San Francisco Chronicle

High school football: McClymonds, De La Salle win

McClymonds-Oakland football coach Michael Peters isn’t shy about saying that Dreyan Paul, his four-year starting quarterback, is a giant fail-safe for the Warriors. “We put it on his back again and he did well,” Peters said. “He’s doing everything we’ve asked him to do this year.”. He certainly did it...
OAKLAND, CA
fordhamsports.com

Women’s Soccer Begins A-10 Play at La Salle

Bronx, N.Y. – (September 18, 2021) – Following an eight-match non-conference schedule, the Fordham Rams dip into Atlantic 10 women's soccer action for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon, as the travel to Philadelphia to face the La Salle Explorers. The Rams (2-5-1) have played well in recent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beverlyreview.net

Chavez follows family tree to play for De La Salle

After playing on the junior-varsity team last year as a freshman, De La Salle sophomore Haley Chavez was ecstatic to find out after tryouts that she had made the varsity team. Over the last month, she’s made the most of her varsity debut, helping the Meteors to a hot start.
LASALLE, IL
phillylacrosse.com

Lehigh names Romesburg (CB West) as assistant coach

Lehigh head women’s lacrosse coach Jill Redfern announced on Thursday the hiring of former James Madison All-American midfielder and 2018 National Champion Elena Romesburg (Central Bucks West) as assistant coach. Romesburg joins Redfern and associate head coach Sammy Cermack to make up the Mountain Hawks’ 2021-22 coaching staff. Romesburg enjoyed...
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Name this current DIV 1 men’s basketball coach(pic)

Name this current DIV 1 men’s basketball coach(pic) -- hooshouse 09/14/2021 4:45PM. BC student manager when they got busted for fixing games. ** -- Blah 09/14/2021 5:43PM. I believe that was when Pearl was the student manager at BC ... -- Blah 09/14/2021 5:45PM. Well, his three-year show-cause penalty didn't...
BASKETBALL
swimswam.com

Jackie Whitty Named Assistant Swimming Coach At UMBC

Whitty has been acting interim head coach for both the men's and women's swimming teams at Long Island University since April 2021. Current photo via UMBC Athletics. Jackie Whitty joined the UMBC swimming and diving staff in August, 2021. Whitty has been acting interim head coach for both the men’s...
SWIMMING & SURFING
goexplorers.com

Big Second Half Leads Villanova Past La Salle

CONSHOHOCKEN - Villanova used a big second half to down La Salle field hockey, 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Proving Grounds. Tatum Johnson got the Explorers off to a strong start on Sunday, scoring 4:34 into the game to give La Salle an early 1-0 lead. Villanova responded with...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Boston Herald

No. 1 Catholic Memorial holds off challenge from La Salle

If you thought John DiBiaso would be full of the warm and fuzzies after his team earned a 42-26 win over La Salle Academy of Rhode Island, then you might not know the Catholic Memorial coach as well as you think. After Friday night’s win, DiBiaso told his team in...
FOOTBALL
L'Observateur

SCC shuts out De La Salle for 1st win of the season

LAPLACE — St. Charles Catholic football coach Wayne Stein was reminded of the resilience of the River Parishes as he watched the Comets battle De La Salle at the Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans. St. Charles Catholic ended the game with a 3-0 shutout win over the Cavaliers, signifying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy