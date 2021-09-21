La Salle names Scharf (Cabrini, Lower Merion) as assistant coach

From the Pop Warner fields of South Troy to the bleachers of La Salle Institute, Eddie Yamin, Damani Candy and Ryan Lefevre’s relationship is defined by sports. “We played Pop Warner every Saturday morning we were together, and just to be here on Friday nights … we used to go to the games together and watch Friday night football, high school football," said Yamin, La Salle’s senior quarterback. "Being able to play with those guys that you actually went and got to experience those things with, there’s really nothing like it.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO