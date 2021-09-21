La Salle names Scharf (Cabrini, Lower Merion) as assistant coach
La Salle women’s lacrosse coach Katie Rhodes Abbott announced the addition of Devon Scharf (Cabrini, Lower Merion) as an assistant coach, Abbott announced Monday afternoon. A two-sport athlete at Cabrini University in both lacrosse and field hockey, Scharf comes to La Salle after serving as a graduate assistant at Virginia Commonwealth University from 2020-21, where she helped lead the Rams to 11 wins while mentoring a nationally ranked goalkeeper in addition to helping plan and run practices while facilitating and leading various gameday operations.phillylacrosse.com
