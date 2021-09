States with the highest pass rates on the nursing licensure exam. Before nurses can work in the United States, they must pass an exam to become licensed. The National Council Licensure Examination—more commonly referred to as the NCLEX—is a standardized test specifically designed to ensure nurses are ready to start practicing. There are two versions of the test based on education level: Those who have earned a diploma in practical nursing take the NCLEX-PN, while those who have earned an associate or bachelor’s degree take the NCLEX-RN. Both consist of questions that test nursing knowledge as well as presenting scenarios to test a potential nurse’s ability to effectively make decisions, critically parse a complex process, and navigate the kinds of tricky situations nurses will face in future workplaces.

