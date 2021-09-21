CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Developer buys long-watched estate on South Tampa waterfront to build nine new homes

By Ashley Gurbal Kritzer
 7 days ago
A developer has purchased the long-watched Cone estate on the South Tampa waterfront and plans to build nine single-family homes on the property. Steven Anthony Luxury Homes paid $12.75 million for the 4.32-acre property at 5108 W. Leona St. in Belmar Shores on Sept. 16, according to Hillsborough County property records. The site will be redeveloped to accommodate nine lots; while the builder initially planned 10 homes on the property, one buyer has reserved two of the lots, said Jeff Shelton, a real estate agent with Hughes Shelton Group at Compass.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

