Exclusive: Developer buys long-watched estate on South Tampa waterfront to build nine new homes

A developer has purchased the long-watched Cone estate on the South Tampa waterfront and plans to build nine single-family homes on the property. Steven Anthony Luxury Homes paid $12.75 million for the 4.32-acre property at 5108 W. Leona St. in Belmar Shores on Sept. 16, according to Hillsborough County property records. The site will be redeveloped to accommodate nine lots; while the builder initially planned 10 homes on the property, one buyer has reserved two of the lots, said Jeff Shelton, a real estate agent with Hughes Shelton Group at Compass.