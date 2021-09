The Philadelphia 76ers open up training camp on September 28th. Now normally, that would be a mildly exciting if not relatively unspectacular day, as it signifies the NBA season is right around the corner, but this year is a little different. This year, September 28th will officially tell us whether or not Ben Simmons will follow through on his threat to hold out of camp despite having four years left on his max contract.

