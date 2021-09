The second phase of the 30-acre park system at Frisco Station was completed this September. Canyon East brings more than one acre of trails and parks connectivity to the 242-acre mixed-use project along the Dallas North Tollway and John Hickman Parkway. This phase connects to The Bend, a 1.3-acre park, and coincided with the opening of The Cadence at Frisco Station, a 322-unit luxury apartment home community located at 4160 Gridiron Road.

FRISCO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO