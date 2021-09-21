CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

C.A.M.P. + Cokah – “Blue Hearts” w Jerry Wonda & Wyclef Jean

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY-In the tradition of the groundbreaking visionary artists that inspired him, C.A.M.P., (Come. Along My People) stands head and shoulders (and locks) above his young peer group of today’s hottest young stars. Creative, Amazing, Marvelous, and Prolific, C.A.M.P has arrived. In an industry that is measured in cosigns, none weigh greater than that of a multi platinum Grammy hitmaker Jerry Wonda and his Wonda Music Label.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album ‘Algorithms’

Big Snoop Dogg has a lot going on but he will always make time for music. The Doggfather was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he will be dropping two new albums. The first of the new albums from Snoop Dogg will be Algorithms,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean & Pras Michel Reuniting As The Fugees For The First Time In 15 Years

The incredibly influential hip hop group from the ’90s is coming back together for the first time in 15 years. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced a Fugees reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their crucial 1996 album, The Score. The album — both a critical and commercial success of its time — garnered the group plenty of staying power, as fans are sure to flock to any of the 12 cities the trio has set up on their international tour. In their first shows together in 15 years, the group will travel across the United States and then London and Paris, finally ending in Nigeria and Ghana at the end of the year. They will also perform a pop-up show in New York City on Sept. 22 at The Rooftop at Pier 17.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

How PonyBoy Made His Signature Sound by Combining Past Nostalgia with Modern Tunes

All artists, irrespective of their art form or genre, are influenced by the greats that preceded them, but what separates a good artist from a great artist is the ability to take that influence and mix it in a melting pot with a modern blend to create something new and exciting. Kevin Justin Graves, aka Ponyboy, subscribes to this way of doing things and is busy shaking things up in the music industry by combing the nostalgic sounds of musical giants from the past with a modern flavor that’s strictly his own.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Versatile Recording Artist "Famoe" Is Doing Things His Way And Succeeding At Every Step

Up-and-coming recording artist Famoe is currently making waves in modern hip-hop and rap music. His stage name is taken from the initials of his real name, Fabiano Montesano. Famoe is originally from the city of Santicelli/Cosenza in Calabria, Italy but is currently based in Suessen/Stuttgart, Germany. He owns a record label called “Rap & Rhymes Records.”
MUSIC
thisis50.com

I.P. DA MAN – “Chop Stixx”

I.P. DA MAN who is of Spanish and African-American decent, has been rapping since he was a teenager. For the past few years he has been “in the lab” developing a new sound in Las Vegas, already with some success under his belt, I.P. has travelled the US performing on a 29 state tour with formally Interscope/Dynasty Record’s, and worked with notables in the rap game such as Lil Flip, X1 (brother of famous rapper Sticky Fingers), multi platinum artist Kia Sine ,Grammy Nominated producers The Audibles, Super Producer Pyro, R&B sensation JR Castro and many more. A mix of hip hop, R&B, and pop beats, he is “blessed to have a unique voice, and diversity of music.” His sound has been compared to heavyweights like Ludacris, Drake, and TI because of his powerful tone and genius wordplay. His new single “Chop Stixx” has caught the attention of Drake for a potential remix and has gained thousands of views on social media with a substantial amount of shares and reposts. He says his music has to have substance.” You can tell he has been through things in his life by the way he raps. I.P. a.k.a IMPATIENT got his name when recording as a teenager with his friend O.E., a.k.a. Tyerre White, who is famous 70’s disco crooner Barry White’s grandson. O.E. titled him ‘Impatient’ one day when they were working in the studio because he was so eager to succeed and advance his skills, he couldn’t wait to record and ever since then that name stuck with him.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wyclef Jean
Guitar Player

10 Of The Greatest Blues Guitar Tones Ever Recorded

What is it that makes great guitar tone? Gear, player or performance? Actually, it's all of those things and more. Tone is in the hands, but it’s also in the electric or acoustic guitar, the backline, the mic placement, the stage and the pedalboard. It’s within this strange brew that we find greatness, and the raw emotions of blues are positively brimming with it.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Music Video#All Summer Long#Prolific#Cosigns#Wonda Music Label#Blue Hearts#Wonda Music#Coka
thesource.com

Happy 39th Birthday To “Hot Boy” Number One Lil Wayne!

Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and...
HIP HOP
thisis50.com

Musician Usman Ashraf Explain Why Music Is Important to Him

Throughout history, music has been referred to as the most incredible human creation. Music is fundamentally defined as pure, unfettered creation. Music is considered an essential part of our lives since it helps us express our feelings and emotions. Music has always been regarded as necessary in people’s lives, whether for listening pleasure, emotional response, performance, or invention. Both classical and contemporary concert music fall into this category.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
San Francisco Weekly

Bob Mould Wears ‘Blue Hearts’ on His Sleeve

Listening to Bob Mould’s music – his more than a dozen solo albums, his releases leading Sugar in the ’90s, and especially the run of six albums he made with Hüsker Dü in the mid-1990s – and you’re likely to come away with the impression that he’s a pretty intense guy. And while that’s not an inaccurate assumption, it takes into consideration only part of the picture. Mould is a thoughtful, incisive lyricist whose songs can address big themes. At his best, Mould has it both ways, and that’s the case with Blue Hearts, his latest album.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Andrea Martin Cause Of Death: How Did the R&B Legend Make An Impact in the Music Industry?

Andrea Martin, a well-known R&B singer, and songwriter has reportedly passed away as news of her death was announced on social media. The beloved artist was considered a legend in the music industry as she penned songs for Monica, En Vogue, SWV, Ange Stone, and Leona Lewis, to name a few. Now her loved ones and peers mourn for her after discovering the tragic news.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy