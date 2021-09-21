CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Suhail Shaheen appointed as Afghanistan's UN ambassador

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], September 22 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as Afghanistan's UN ambassador. This comes after the Taliban said that they wanted to address world leaders at United Nations, reported a UK-based media. Meanwhile, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani urged world...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

Afghan workers ask US to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 29 (ANI): Many women Afghan teachers and health workers on Tuesday called on the US and other organisations to unfreeze billions of dollars and give them back to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In a press conference in Kabul, they urged international banks and other organisations to...
AFGHANISTAN
Reuters

Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan -ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan has discussed Taliban-led Afghanistan joining the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, the Pakistani ambassador to the country said on Monday. "Regional connectivity is an important element of our discussion with Afghan leadership and our way forward for our economic interaction with Afghanistan,"...
CHINA
washingtonnewsday.com

The UN’s Afghanistan envoy has withdrawn from the debate in the General Assembly.

The UN’s Afghanistan envoy has withdrawn from the debate in the General Assembly. According to a UN spokeswoman, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the UN has withdrawn from delivering a speech to world leaders at the General Assembly later Monday. Ghulam Isaczai, who represented President Ashraf Ghani’s deposed regime, was supposed to...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban claims they will be soon recognised by the world

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 27 (ANI): Deputy Minister of information and culture and the spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid has claimed that the world will soon recognise the Taliban, local media reported on Sunday. The deputy minister said that representatives of a number of countries have visited Afghanistan and they...
WORLD
BBC

In rural Afghanistan, a family welcomes Taliban rule

The interior of the house made of mud bricks was cool, clean and calm. A man called Shamsullah, who had a small son clinging to his leg, ushered his visitors into the room where they received guests. A rug covered the floor and cushions ran along the walls that were...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

UN and Afghanistan's Taliban, Figuring Out How to Interact

It's been little more than a month since Kalashnikov-toting Taliban fighters in their signature heavy beards, hightop sneakers and shalwar kameezes descended on the Afghan capital and cemented their takeover. Now they’re vying for a seat in the club of nations and seeking what no country has given them as they attempt to govern for a second time: international recognition of their rule.
WORLD
Reuters

Russia's Lavrov says Taliban recognition 'not on the table'

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not currently under consideration. Lavrov was speaking on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. His comments come after the Taliban nominated a U.N. envoy, setting up a showdown over Afghanistan’s seat at the world body.
WORLD
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

The Taliban s takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan But both sides still need each other.With the Biden administration looking for new ways to stop terrorist threats in Afghanistan, it will likely look again to Pakistan, which remains critical to U.S. intelligence and national security because of its proximity to Afghanistan and connections to the Taliban leaders now in charge.Over two decades of war, American officials accused Pakistan of playing a double game by promising to fight terrorism and cooperate with Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
Derrick

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.
WORLD
AFP

India says Biden agrees on Pakistan concerns in Afghanistan

India said Friday that US President Joe Biden and other leaders agreed to keep a careful eye on Pakistan, adding that its historic rival has been an "instigator" of trouble in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first in-person meeting with Biden and then took part in a broader "Quad" summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan. During the talks, Modi shared concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last month, Indian officials said. "There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan's role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks. The Quad will keep track of the "important point which sometimes gets overlooked when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator whereas it has really been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and beyond," he said.
WORLD
NBC26

UN: Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan’s new rulers, want to speak at the U.N. General Assembly. The Taliban is challenging the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador following its takeover of Afghanistan. A special UN committee must now meet and make a decision. However, Forbes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taliban attempts to speak in New York spark UN division

The Taliban has requested the United Nations to let one of its envoys address world leaders during its annual General Assembly meeting in New York this week, in what is being perceived as a bid for international legitimacy.The Taliban is also looking for funds for cash-strapped Afghanistan. The country’s previous western-backed government’s foreign reserves had been frozen after the US had pulled out. A number of sanctions have been imposed as well.Taliban’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the request to speak at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.On...
U.S. POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Pak campaign to support Taliban flops at UN

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan's effort to get the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan recognised at the global platform was shattered to dust after United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) refused Taliban representative to address its session, instead it invited the representative of the ousted Ashraf Ghani Government. The world community...
WORLD
AFP

Prices soar at opium market in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

While the economy teeters on the brink of collapse, vendors at an opium market in southern Afghanistan say prices for their goods have skyrocketed since the Taliban takeover. Since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15, the price for opium -- which is transformed into heroin either in Afghanistan, Pakistan or Iran before flooding the European market -- has more than tripled.
ECONOMY

