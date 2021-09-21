CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

China won't build more coal plants abroad, says Xi at UNGA

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 22 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (local time) that disputes among countries "need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.""One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech. "The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries."Xi's comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he didn't have any intention of starting a "new Cold War" -- itself a response to criticism from the UN chief Antonio Guterres.

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
CNN

Canada-China 'prisoner swap' soothes but doesn't resolve tensions

Canadian Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) is a global affairs analyst, author of the book Digital Pandemic and host of the podcast "Global Impact." He is a regular contributor to CNN Opinion. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — The strange and unpredictable...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

Cotton warns China engaged in cold war, urges Biden to act

China’s Communist leaders are engaging the US in a cold war, and President Biden must respond forcefully to the threat or face domination, Sen. Tom Cotton wrote in an op-ed Monday. Cotton (R-Ark.) pointed to Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last Tuesday in which he insisted that...
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

China asks members to hold P5 UNSC summit 'as early as poss

New York [US], September 29 (ANI): China's Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said on Tuesday (local time) that Beijing wants a prompt summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, China, the US, France, the UK) to hold a discussion on a number of global issues, a media report said.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

EU's Global Gateway to challenge China's BRI

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 29 (ANI): To compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the European Union has recently launched the Global Gateway, a new infrastructure development scheme. Sergio Restelli, writing in The Times of Israel has said that the European Union's Global Gateway project has started becoming a...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Coal Plants#Unga#Ani#Chinese#The Un General Assembly
Birmingham Star

China's participation in CPTPP is significant change

Hong Kong, September 29 (ANI): China's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) pact has the potential to quadruple Beijing's economic gains. This would significantly change the balance of power in International commerce and also would leave the United States "increasingly isolated" as stated by the...
CHINA
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

China's participation in CPTPP trade pact can change balance of power in international commerce

Hong Kong, September 29 (ANI): China's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) pact has the potential to quadruple Beijing's economic gains. This would significantly change the balance of power in International commerce and also would leave the United States "increasingly isolated" as stated by the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
Phys.org

China will no longer build overseas coal power plants, but what energy projects will it invest in instead?

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced at the UN General Assembly that China "will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad." Chinese banks have already swung into gear. Three days after Xi's speech, the Bank of China declared it would no longer provide financing for new coal mining and power projects outside China from the last quarter of 2021.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

China to end exports of coal-fired power plants

BEIJING, China: Last week, President Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help counter climate change during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. The policy, depending on its implementation, could significantly reduce the financing of coal plants in developing countries, and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy