CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Penn National Results Tuesday September 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

1st-$20,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
tecumseharrowsathletics.com

Events for September 21st – Postponed

Girls golf with Graham and Miami East will be rescheduled for a date next week, TBA. Tennis at home with Bellefontiane has been rescheduled for Monday, October 4th at 4:30.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season

The NBA released tentative health and safety protocols to its teams Tuesday, detailing how unvaccinated players will be tested far more often than their vaccinated colleagues and face a slew of other restrictions. Among the rules for unvaccinated players: They will not be able to eat in the same room...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Fort Pierre Early Entries, Saturday October 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Xavier Davey (BL), 124J. Carlson3-3-5Gilbert Ecoffey. 2Cut to Order (BL), 124S. Bethke6-2-6Jeff Schindler. 3It Never Happened (BL), 124D. Wood3-2-2Gilbert Ecoffey. 4Papa Joe (BL), 124D. Wood6-2-3Jamie Ducheneaux. 5Off Again On Again (BL), 124Z. Ziegler6-6-5Junior Dolphus. 6Spoon Boss (BL), 124J. Olesiak7-5-2Schuyler Condon. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn National#Turf
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Indiana Downs-8-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
INDIANA STATE
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Grants Pass-4-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
POLITICS
Frankfort Times

For CFP to expand by '24, plans needs approval in 4 months

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The college sports leaders who run the College Football Playoff have about four months to come to an agreement on a new format if expansion is to be implemented for the 2024 season. If they can't get it done by then, any change to the way...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Freeland, Story propel Rockies to 3-1 win over Nationals

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story is sure of one thing if his homer Tuesday night winds up as his last at Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies. “That was a good one,” Story cracked. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Cardinals win 17th straight, clinch 2nd NL wild card spot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado came to the St. Louis Cardinals expecting to play into October. After reaching the postseason twice during eight years with Colorado, Arenado will go to the playoffs in his first season with St. Louis. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
MLB
Frankfort Times

Wainwright leads Cards to 17th straight win, wild card berth

Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado and Jose Rondon homered to back Adam Wainwright, and the St. Louis Cardinals extended their winning streak to 17 games and clinched an NL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. St. Louis will play in the NL wild-card...
MLB
Frankfort Times

Confident, talented Lightning aim for Stanley Cup 3-peat

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scotty Bowman knows a thing or two about winning consecutive Stanley Cups championships. The Hall of Famer has won nine titles as a NHL head coach and five more in front office roles. He’s currently a senior advisor to hockey operations with the Chicago Blackhawks, spends most of his winters in Florida, and is a frequent visitor to Amalie Arena — home of the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Frankfort Times

Newman, Mendoza will be ESPN's 1st all-female baseball duo

Melanie Newman made history earlier this season when she was part of Major League Baseball's first all-women's broadcast. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles announcer will receive a bigger national stage when she teams up with Jessica Mendoza on ESPN. Newman and Mendoza will call a key NL West matchup between...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy