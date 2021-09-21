Course Changes, New Finish Line Announced For 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 41st annual Broad Street Run will have a bit of a new look and feel for runners next month as Philadelphia Parks & Recreation announced changes to the course.

The 10-mile race will begin at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Due to construction in the Navy Yard, the race will end on Pattison Avenue, just west of Broad Street.

To accommodate for the change, the course will be slightly altered, At City Hall, runners will go to John F. Kennedy Boulevard toward 16th Street. After heading left there, runners will head south to Market Street. Another left will have them running toward 15th Street and then to South Penn Street. That’s when runners will return back to Broad Street.

Runners will break off onto Hartranft Street in South Philadelphia, following the course to Citizens Bank Way. Runners will take a right there before hitting Pattison Avenue.

The awards ceremony will happen in the parking lot next to the NovaCare facility.

Last month, organizers announced a vaccination requirement for the race.