Philadelphia, PA

27-Year-Old Killed In Grays Ferry Shooting, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdUEW_0c3jA20100

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is dead after being shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. at the intersection of South 34th Street and Grays Ferry Avenue.

According to the department, the victim was shot twice in the face, twice in the right arm and once in the abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

As a result of the shooting, the Grays Ferry Bridge is currently closed in both directions.

Officers found two guns at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

