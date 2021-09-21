Senator Grassley criticizes Democrats for actions on southern border
Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is criticizing Democrats in Congress and in the White House for what he says is a worsening “crisis” at the southern U.S. border. Grassley says the escalating troubles are driven by “lax enforcement policies” as well as the administration granting “sweeping amnesty” for undocumented immigrants and others. “If we don’t enforce our laws, it’s just natural that people are going to come here,” Grassley says. “In a sense, the activity of our own government is pulling people to violate our rules by entering the country without following the procedures.”www.radioiowa.com
