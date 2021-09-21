CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccination inequities in Massachusetts

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts researchers are reporting structural disparities in vaccine distribution in the state. Massachusetts researchers reported structural disparities in vaccine distribution in the state, specifically, “lower vaccine coverage to infection risk in communities with increased socioeconomic vulnerability and larger proportions of Black and Latinx individuals,”1 according to Scott Dryden-Peterson, MD, MSc, from the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; and Botswana-Harvard AIDS Institute, Boston.

