COVID-19 vaccination inequities in Massachusetts

While many Americans are still hesitant or will even refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, they fail to realize the vaccine is a privilege that many other people don’t have. UH just implemented their Vaccine Incentive Program promising students $50 in ShastaBucks for voluntarily getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Lina Hidalgo also implemented her own incentive program promising $100 to those who get vaccinated at a Harris County Public Health site. In fact, there are vaccine incentive programs happening all over the country.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO