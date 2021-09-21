CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts

By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
Only In Massachusetts
 8 days ago

We all choose certain accommodations for a variety of reasons. Some prefer staying someplace with a spa or other amenities to maximize relaxation while others choose a place based on a unique architectural or historical feature. And then there are those who actually want to stay somewhere haunted like the New Boston Inn located in Sandisfield, Massachusetts.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r48gs_0c3j5cLi00
Built nearly 300 years ago in the year 1737, New Boston Inn is a landmark building in Sandisfield, Massachusetts. Its historical significance has landed it a coveted spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odNCm_0c3j5cLi00
As its history goes, a man by the name of Captain Daniel Brown ran New Boston as a tavern between 1743-1752. It became a central meeting place for the surrounding community. Between 1775-1789, it was then turned into a training ground for soldiers of the Revolutionary War.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCi9P_0c3j5cLi00
Like many other centuries-old buildings with long histories, New Boston Inn has seen its share of paranormal activity, mostly from a spirit called "Harriet." Harriet was a young woman who would come to the Berkshires with her wealthy family every summer in the early 1800s. One summer, she had a fling with a local farm boy who wanted to marry her. They went to ask her parents permission and they said no since he wasn't wealthy. The following year, she was to marry someone else who was.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrJWd_0c3j5cLi00
Since then, there have been reports of singing in the ballroom, footsteps coming down the hallway, and music boxes playing on their own. Harriet is a friendly ghost that the innkeepers like having around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxPR6_0c3j5cLi00
Aside from Harriet and her ghostly activity, New Boston Inn offers wonderful accommodations as well as a tavern, restaurant, ballroom, gardens, parlor rooms, a porch, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzVxj_0c3j5cLi00
Throughout the Inn, there are seven guest rooms, four of which have been around since the 18th century. All rooms are decorated in period-style furnishings and feature a private bathroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADbLj_0c3j5cLi00
New Boston Inn is a bed and breakfast. Breakfast features eggs, bacon, a variety of pastries, yogurt, fruit, and more served every morning at 9 a.m. Lunch and dinner are available onsite daily and on the weekends, guests can enjoy live music.

Would you stay overnight at a place that’s known to be haunted? Have you stayed at the New Boston Inn yet? Let us know in the comments. For more information, visit the New Boston Inn website and Facebook page. To book your room at this haunted bed and breakfast, visit Airbnb.

If you love having paranormal experiences, you should also consider an overnight stay at Longfellow’s Wayside Inn located in Sudbury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Massachusetts

9 Of The Most Beautiful Fall Destinations In Massachusetts

There’s nothing quite like fall in New England. It’s no wonder why people from all over the world visit the region to view the leaves changing into vibrant colors this time of year. With its varied landscapes of mountains, valleys, and coastal plains, as well as our numerous parks and historic sites, there are plenty […] The post 9 Of The Most Beautiful Fall Destinations In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Not Many People Know That You Can Take An Eight-Day Cruise Along The Coast In Massachusetts

There are plenty of cruise ships from major companies like Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean that leave from Boston and head to places like Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and even Canada. But there’s another cruise line, one you may not have even heard of, that offers an itinerary a bit closer to home. The Cape […] The post Not Many People Know That You Can Take An Eight-Day Cruise Along The Coast In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Massachusetts Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

There’s no better way to truly get away from it all than with a stay in a secluded cabin surrounded by nature. Guaranteed to have peace and quiet, you’ll feel relaxed and rested when it’s time to get back to reality. Located in a small town of fewer than 900 people, the Just Be Cabin […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Massachusetts Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Hebert Candies Is A Mansion Filled With Handmade Chocolate And Candies In Massachusetts

If you grew up in central Massachusetts, you may have been to Hebert Candies many times. Best-known for its chocolates, Hebert’s has been a go-to confectionary in Massachusetts since 1917. When you visit and step through the doors of the Tudor mansion it’s housed in, it’s is like walking into a wonderland of chocolate and other delectable sweets. If you live in Massachusetts and have not yet been to Hebert Candy Mansion, you should make plans to visit.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Sandisfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Boston, MA
Only In Massachusetts

When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s nothing quite like the fall season in New England. It’s the time of year for fun fall festivals, pumpkin and apple picking, cider drinking, and, best of all, viewing the trees as the leaves change colors. If you’re ready to do some leaf-peeping this year, our friends at SmokyMountains.com use a special set of […] The post When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
Only In Massachusetts

Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Massachusetts Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall

Massachusetts is home to numerous remarkable bridges from modern architectural marvels like the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge to the charming and historic covered bridges around the state. While the modern bridges are impressive, there’s nothing like seeing a charming covered bridge as there aren’t too many left. If you’re looking for something […] The post Here Are 7 Of The Most Beautiful Massachusetts Covered Bridges To Explore This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Massachusetts has something for everything – cities and small towns, beaches and mountains, plenty of beauty, and of course, history. Encompassing some of the best of what the Bay State has to offer, Provincetown is the destination for a day or weekend trip. Located at the very end of the Cape Cod peninsula, there’s plenty […] The post The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Massachusetts With Arched Bridges And A River Is Quite The Hike

Massachusetts is a state filled with an abundance of natural and historical places to explore. Set in the foothills of the Berkshires, the town of Chester offers a one-of-a-kind hike offering both breathtaking scenery and a historical element. It’s one hike to add to your Massachusetts bucket list.   Have you ever trekked along the […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Massachusetts With Arched Bridges And A River Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wayside Inn#Bed And Breakfast#Facebook#Longfellow
Only In Massachusetts

Get Lost In These 13 Awesome Corn Mazes In Massachusetts This Fall

There are few fall traditions as treasured and timeless as getting lost in a corn maze. Massachusetts is filled with charming farms that offer amazing mazes and plenty of other great fall activities. Below we’ve listed some of the best corn mazes in Massachusetts that are great fun for families with kids of all ages. […] The post Get Lost In These 13 Awesome Corn Mazes In Massachusetts This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Massachusetts Like Never Before

We here in the Commonwealth are so fortunate to have the gorgeous colors of autumn on full display right in our own backyards. There’s nothing like watching local flora flare with brilliant hues of gold and scarlet. The best way to see all the autumnal splendor? A fall foliage road trip, of course. The drive […] The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Massachusetts Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Massachusetts

The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Massachusetts

If you wish you knew when to expect brilliant fall foliage in your neighborhood, then listen up! This awesome interactive map from Smoky Mountains National Park will tell you. It’s no secret that autumn in Massachusetts is spectacular. The changing leaves provide the perfect backdrop for cider-drinking and hayrides. To find out when to see […] The post The Best Times And Places To View Fall Foliage In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

7 Massachusetts Restaurants That Are So Much More Than Amazing Places To Eat

Massachusetts is filled with some of the most incredible restaurants in the country. You can find excellent seafood and just about any other type of cuisine you can think of around the state. From the fanciest of places to hole-in-the-wall eateries, we have it all. But sometimes we may want something a little more when going out to eat at a restaurant. Whether it’s a breathtaking view, the history of a place, or some other unique feature, here is a list of seven Massachusetts restaurants that are more than just incredible places to eat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

The Small Massachusetts Town Of Concord Has More Outdoor Attractions Than Any Other Place In The State

Just 20 miles outside of Boston lies a town that’s most notable for the role it played during the Revolutionary War. Today, Concord, Massachusetts is home to various historical sites, a thriving downtown area, stately homes, and numerous outdoor attractions for both nature lovers and historians. With its natural beauty and long history, the small town of Concord is a worthwhile place to visit.
BOSTON, MA
Only In Massachusetts

The Sauchuk’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch In Massachusetts Is A Classic Fall Tradition

It’s hard to beat fall in Massachusetts. With its crisp, cool air and leaves starting to turn a variety of colors, this season is a favorite of many. And with the fall season comes a variety of activities and events that are only available this time of year. One such event that has become a family tradition over the years is at Sauchuk Farm in Plympton, Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers Almanac is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Massachusetts

Winter in New England can be a bit of a drag. It’s gray, it’s freezing cold, the days are shorter, and the season seems incredibly long compared to the others. Then there’s the snow we have to shovel. Whether it’s a blizzard or nor’easter, the potential for snow to dump on the Bay State is pretty high, especially for those who live further from the coast. So, start taking inventory of what cold-weather gear you have because this upcoming winter in Massachusetts is expected to have average to below-average temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Massachusetts Truly Is

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts is home to dozens of charming small towns and quaint villages, each providing a wonderful escape to those who want to slow down for a bit. Set in the Berkshires along the Mohawk Trail scenic drive, Shelburne Falls is a village filled with beauty, natural wonders, and a thriving downtown filled with locally-owned businesses. Let’s have a look at this unique village in western Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Massachusetts

Only In Massachusetts

3K+
Followers
523
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Massachusetts is for people who LOVE The Bay State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy