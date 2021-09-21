Stay Overnight In The 284 Year-Old New Boston Inn, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Massachusetts

We all choose certain accommodations for a variety of reasons. Some prefer staying someplace with a spa or other amenities to maximize relaxation while others choose a place based on a unique architectural or historical feature. And then there are those who actually want to stay somewhere haunted like the New Boston Inn located in Sandisfield, Massachusetts.

Built nearly 300 years ago in the year 1737, New Boston Inn is a landmark building in Sandisfield, Massachusetts. Its historical significance has landed it a coveted spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

As its history goes, a man by the name of Captain Daniel Brown ran New Boston as a tavern between 1743-1752. It became a central meeting place for the surrounding community. Between 1775-1789, it was then turned into a training ground for soldiers of the Revolutionary War.

Like many other centuries-old buildings with long histories, New Boston Inn has seen its share of paranormal activity, mostly from a spirit called "Harriet." Harriet was a young woman who would come to the Berkshires with her wealthy family every summer in the early 1800s. One summer, she had a fling with a local farm boy who wanted to marry her. They went to ask her parents permission and they said no since he wasn't wealthy. The following year, she was to marry someone else who was.

Since then, there have been reports of singing in the ballroom, footsteps coming down the hallway, and music boxes playing on their own. Harriet is a friendly ghost that the innkeepers like having around.

Aside from Harriet and her ghostly activity, New Boston Inn offers wonderful accommodations as well as a tavern, restaurant, ballroom, gardens, parlor rooms, a porch, and more.

Throughout the Inn, there are seven guest rooms, four of which have been around since the 18th century. All rooms are decorated in period-style furnishings and feature a private bathroom.

New Boston Inn is a bed and breakfast. Breakfast features eggs, bacon, a variety of pastries, yogurt, fruit, and more served every morning at 9 a.m. Lunch and dinner are available onsite daily and on the weekends, guests can enjoy live music.

For more information, visit the New Boston Inn website and Facebook page. To book your room at this haunted bed and breakfast, visit Airbnb.

