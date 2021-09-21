Three U.S. Olympic qualifiers announced for freeski and snowboard ahead of ’22 Games

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Monday announced three freeski and snowboard Olympic qualifying stops ahead of the February Winter Games in Beijing. Steamboat Springs will kick off the season with the Visa Big Air at Steamboat Resort from Dec. 2-4. This will include snowboard big air qualifying on Dec. 2, freeski big air qualifying on Dec. 3 and finals for both events on Dec. 4. It will be the first and only big air qualifying event ahead of the Olympics; snowboard big air is making only its second appearance at the Games, while freeski big air will be new to this year’s Olympics.