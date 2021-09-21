CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steamboat Springs, CO

Three U.S. Olympic qualifiers announced for freeski and snowboard ahead of ’22 Games

By Austin Colbert The Aspen Times
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Ski & Snowboard on Monday announced three freeski and snowboard Olympic qualifying stops ahead of the February Winter Games in Beijing. Steamboat Springs will kick off the season with the Visa Big Air at Steamboat Resort from Dec. 2-4. This will include snowboard big air qualifying on Dec. 2, freeski big air qualifying on Dec. 3 and finals for both events on Dec. 4. It will be the first and only big air qualifying event ahead of the Olympics; snowboard big air is making only its second appearance at the Games, while freeski big air will be new to this year’s Olympics.

www.vaildaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Middaugh earns US Xterra title for 15th time

Josiah Middaugh was the top American at the Xterra USA championship in Ogden, Utah, for the 15th time Saturday, an unprecedented achievement in the sport of off-road triathlon. Middaugh, who lives in EagleVail, finished second overall to Sam Osborne of New Zealand, but as the first U.S. competitor to cross...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

SSCV Junior Cycling continues to excel locally and statewide

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail’s Cycling Team, Vail Junior Cycling, wrapped up the Vail Recreation District Town Mountain Bike Race Series earlier this month with strong showings. The series’ final races included the Camp Hale Hup, south of Red Cliff on Aug. 18, where SSCV took nine podiums with 11...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Denver author Josiah Hesse to visit the Bookworm on Thursday

After the Tokyo Olympics this summer, cannabis use among athletes has been a hot topic. Luckily, investigative journalist Josiah Hesse is here to give his well-researched perspective on the issue. Join Denver author Josiah Hesse as he speaks about his book, “Runner’s High,” an investigative look at the culture of...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Newmann: The mosaic travelogue

We rolled into Missoula, Montana, the other day after taking an unexpected left turn in Idaho. We could have turned right and ended up in a completely different destination. Maybe there’s something to be said for spontaneity. It’s been a while since the last trip to this city (about 15...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
California State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Aspen, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Sports
Vail Daily

Vail Resorts: Pass price cut has been a success

Vail Resorts earlier this year cut 20% from the price of all its Epic Pass products. The results have been impressive. The move “exceeded our expectations,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz said during a Thursday earnings call with analysts. As of Sept. 17, pass sales of all types have jumped 42% over the previous year. The increased sales have resulted in a 17% increase in sales volume for the same period.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy