US diplomats who have suffered from the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” tore into Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a recent meeting, arguing that the government hasn’t done enough to help victims and has brushed off their concerns as a vague unexplained health incidents (UHIs),“It’s those sorts of sickening statements that perpetuate this disbelief,” a diplomat told NBC News, which first reported the 10 September meeting. “We get it, it’s classified information. But if you’re seeing stuff, don’t act like it’s nothing. Don’t call it freaking UHIs. Don’t talk about our stress levels.”The State Department told The Independent it is...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO