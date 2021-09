Mark Mason, who was reported missing, was located in a wooded area near his home at approximately 10:00 a.m. saturnday morning. Mason was transported by ambulance to Drew Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober stated that a search party consisting of the Drew County Sheriff’s Department, local volunteers, friends and relatives begin the search at 9:00 a.m. Sheriff Gober would like to express his sincere appreciation for everyone involved in the search and thankful for Mr. Mason’s safe return to his family. The family is truly blessed.

DREW COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO