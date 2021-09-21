CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

There's a Reason War Correspondent Terry McCarthy's Coverage is Award-Winning…

Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Immediately after 9/11, war correspondent Terry McCarthy went to Pakistan and Afghanistan, where he reported on the ousting of the Taliban from Kabul. He continued covering the US invasion of Iraq, and went on to win several Emmy awards for his reporting, including his coverage of my team in Afghanistan in 2010 as we swept for IEDs. Now the CEO of the American Society of Cinematographers, it's Terry's fight to tell the truth that makes him a truly Proud American.

