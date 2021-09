The Broncos' star pass-rushing tandem will take the field together for the first time in nearly two years. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active for Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Chubb should join Von Miller on the field for the duo's first appearance since Week 4 during the 2019 season. That matchup also came again the Jaguars.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO