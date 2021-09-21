CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Vernon, NY

2 Westchester gang members get prison for 2016 shooting death of 13-year-old girl

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 7 days ago

Two members of the Mount Vernon “Goonies” street gang were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison time for the 2016 murder of 13-year-old Shamoya McKenzie.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Plains, NY
Mount Vernon, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prison Gang#Gang Members#Gang Violence#Wabc Tv#Justice#Fbi#Moms Demand Action#Sincere Savoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy