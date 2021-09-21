2 Westchester gang members get prison for 2016 shooting death of 13-year-old girl

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an alleged hate crime in Times Square. According to police, an unidentified man approached a 38-year-old woman at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO