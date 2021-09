(CBS4)– Health officials have approved coronavirus booster shots for older adults, yet there is still confusion over who should get a third dose. Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida helped clear things up for us on CBSN Denver. “If you’re confused about what’s going on, you are certainly not alone. I think those of us in healthcare aren’t even sure of where things stand.” The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine in those 65 older, people with underlying medical conditions, and those whose jobs may put them at higher risk for exposure. “People who...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO