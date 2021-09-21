CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature, Governor Agree to Nearly $70 Billion Budget Deal

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago

After passing a $17.1 billion budget plan for K-12 education in June, Tuesday the legislature announced an agreement on a plan for the rest of the state’s budget and avoiding a shutdown at the end of the month.

“I don’t know anything in this job that has ever been easy and probably nothing that actually affects Michiganders lives as much as this,” said Senator Curtis Hertel, Democrat from East Lansing.

A week and a half before the state faced a shutdown, a budget deal was reached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3iXy_0c3izU4000

“This budget, I believe, I think the number is $68 billion?” asked Rep. Jack O’Malley, Republican from Lake Ann, “Holy moly.”

That number is due to a projected $3 billion deficit that was reversed into a $3.5 billion surplus due to the state’s better than expected COVID-19 recovery. That’s an extra $6.5 billion to dole out.

“The largest increase in funding in childcare in Michigan history, a huge investment in talent and opportunities for Michigan’s people and important investments in infrastructure,” listed Hertel, “And the largest increase, in my time in the Senate, in higher education.”

Both sides of the aisle are applauding the deal but when dealing with a sudden surplus, the question is always sustainability.

“My concern is that some of these areas, we are able to use some of that federal money,” said O’Malley, “But the next budget cycle it might not be there.”

Democrats say they restocked the rainy day fund for that reason.

“We put $500 million in the budget into the Budget Stabilization Fund so that certainly wards off any concerns about that,” said Hertel.

There is still another billion dollars in general fund to be spent and nearly $6 billion in federal COVID relief but both sides are happy with negotiations so far and are already working on those plans.

“Instead of coming up with just one person‘s priorities or another person‘s priorities, or one branch’s priorities, we wanted to work with the business community and leaders across the state,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“There are certain things that we would not give in and the governor and her team had to come forward a little bit,” said O’Malley, “They did, and to their credit, here we are today.”

Comments / 0

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

