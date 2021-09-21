Bradley Chubb scheduled for arthroscopic surgery on left ankle
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb gave playing despite ankle pain a shot. But the ankle pain shot back. Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday morning to remove a troublesome bone spur in his left ankle, the Broncos announced via its website. The timeline on his recovery won’t be determined until after the procedure but Chubb is expected to be placed on short-term injured reserve.www.9news.com
