NFL

Bradley Chubb scheduled for arthroscopic surgery on left ankle

 7 days ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb gave playing despite ankle pain a shot. But the ankle pain shot back. Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday morning to remove a troublesome bone spur in his left ankle, the Broncos announced via its website. The timeline on his recovery won’t be determined until after the procedure but Chubb is expected to be placed on short-term injured reserve.

SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Make Roster Decision On Bradley Chubb

Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos announced outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left ankle. Chubb has a similar operation on his right ankle earlier this offseason and was ready to go for the 2021 campaign. However, after yet another surgery, the Broncos will be without Chubb for the foreseeable future.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens are slight underdogs in Week 4 game vs. undefeated Broncos

The Ravens are slight underdogs against the host Denver Broncos ahead of their matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (2-1) opened as narrow favorites last week, but after they escaped Detroit with a last-second win over the Lions, and the Broncos cruised to a 3-0 start, Denver has emerged as a 1½-point favorite. In double-digit wins over the New York Giants, ...
NFL
Denver Post

Kiszla: Why is Denver 3-0? He’s the Vonster again. Von Miller has earned right to be a Bronco for Life.

Look at our little Vonster, all grown up. Always as big a menace on the football field as he wanted to be, Von Miller is finally a man in full at age 32. During the past year, he has felt the pain of being broken and the joy of becoming a father. He had his name dragged through the mud by a police investigation and emerged clean and smiling. Critics (like me) pushed him toward the exit at Dove Valley headquarters, suggesting the Super Bowl 50 MVP was no longer worth the money, and Miller has responded by playing his best football in at least three years, leading the Broncos to a 3-0 record.
NFL
Person
Von Miller
USA Today

Broncos inactives: Bradley Chubb will play in Week 2

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle) is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver’s list of inactive players for Week 2 can be seen below.
NFL
Daily Herald

Sore ankle keeps Bradley Chubb questionable for Jacksonville

DENVER -- Bradley Chubb will set foot on a high school field in Jacksonville to take stock of a sore ankle that sidelined him for the season opener. The Denver Broncos plan to carefully monitor the outside linebacker during a walkthrough Saturday to see if the ankle is ready to take the field for the real deal against the Jaguars. Chubb remains listed as questionable after a third straight day of limited practice time.
NFL
wkzo.com

NFL-Broncos linebacker Chubb to have ankle surgery

(Reuters) – Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb will have arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle on Wednesday to remove a bone spur he has been managing for the past three weeks, the National Football League (NFL) team said. Chubb, who missed his team’s Week 1 clash with New York Giants,...
NFL
Denver Post

Broncos’ Josey Jewell suffers significant pectoral injury in win over Jaguars, Bradley Chubb re-aggravates ankle injury

Shades of the Broncos’ injury-riddled 2020 season are starting to creep into 2021. The Broncos saw two more starters injured in their Week 2 win in Jacksonville. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a pectoral injury, coach Vic Fangio said Monday, and is likely to miss extended time, if not the entire season, a league source confirmed. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, meanwhile, re-aggravated his ankle injury. There is no timetable for his return.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Announce Unfortunate Update On Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his ailing left ankle, the team announced Tuesday. Chubb, who had a similar procedure done on his right ankle back in May, will go under the knife tomorrow. He’ll also likely be placed on short-term IR, though there is no set timetable for his recovery.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb ruled out after re-injuring ankle against Jaguars

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb sustained an aggravation of his ailing right ankle in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Chubb, who was making his 2021 season debut after sitting out Week 1, exited in the first half. The third-year defender appear to know what happened as he went down, pounding his fist on the ground and throwing his helmet on the sideline in frustration.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Bradley Chubb active for #DENvsJAX

The Broncos' star pass-rushing tandem will take the field together for the first time in nearly two years. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active for Sunday's game in Jacksonville. Chubb should join Von Miller on the field for the duo's first appearance since Week 4 during the 2019 season. That matchup also came again the Jaguars.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb to undergo ankle surgery, expected to miss at least 6 to 8 weeks

The Broncos are 2-0 to start the 2021 season, a surprise early-season contender in the AFC West. But their second straight win didn't come without a price. As the team announced Tuesday, Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery this week to repair an injury aggravated in Denver's Week 2 win over the Jaguars. As a result, the outside linebacker is likely headed to injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined at least three weeks, though NFL Network reports Chubb could miss anywhere from six to eight weeks, if not more, while in rehab.
NFL
9NEWS

Broncos dominate Jets for 26-0 win in home opener

DENVER — Sure, the Broncos owe the NFL schedule makers a nice dinner for its ridiculously easy early set of games. The Broncos’ early dominance, though, offsets all qualifiers. The Broncos thumped the New York Jets, 26-0 Sunday beneath a hot, bright sunshine in the late-September home opener before 71,985...
NFL
9NEWS

