CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How Will the Church Respond to a Changing World?

By Phil Cooke
outreachmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the incredible team at Alpha Australia, recently I had the opportunity to teach about communication and media to nearly 200 pastors and church leaders in that country. During two sessions, one of the most interesting conversations we had is how pastors and leaders are exploring new models for church as we emerge from the pandemic.

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
outreachmagazine.com

How to Champion a Multiethnic Church

Seeking to build a multiethnic church in one of the most racially divided cities in the world. It wouldn’t be hard to make the case that Cape Town is the most racially divided city on the planet. As a white South African pastor, therefore, I knew diversity needed to be near the top of my agenda when attempting to plant a church here.
RELIGION
San Mateo Daily Journal

Changing the world one note at a time

Creativity drives meaningful change. For some, that means centering their ambitions toward helping the local community. For others, that means applying their talents on a much broader scale. In the past few years, there has been a surge in student-founded organizations as many strive to make an impact from a...
SAN MATEO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Raisin Capital of the World: The early churches of Selma

With the early days of Selma, religious organizations have been a part of the community’s development. In 1878, settlers in the Mendocino District organized the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Most of the 14 charter members were women. In charge were the Rev. Warren Compton and Elders C.H. Robinson and C.I. Melvin. Early in 1880, the church became established in the Valley View School, which it shared with the first religious organization to be located in the soon to be Selma area, the United Brethren. The Presbyterian Church, in Selma’s beginning, became the largest church in membership. The congregation decided to build their own church and in 1888 build on the southwest corner of Selma and Mill streets. This church burned to the ground on April 7, 1894. The congregation build a $3,000 structure of wood on the same site. A third church was built of brick and costing $26,000 was on the same site after the old church was torn down in 1917. The Church was dedicated Jan. 13, 1918. The building was declared structurally unsafe in February 1965. The congregation moved their service on a temporary basis to different homes. The church gave up its First Presbyterian Church identity and on Jan. 28, 1968 it became the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church The Church moved to its new building on Rose Avenue on the east side of Selma on November 1970.
SELMA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Cooke
Person
Seth Godin
outreachmagazine.com

5 Things to Remember About Worship

Music can be a part of worship, but it was never meant to be the heart of it. Wherever I’ve traveled—whether it be Australia, South Africa, India, the UK, Latin America, or somewhere in the United States—I’ve found that worship is almost universally understood to mean singing with a congregation or the music associated with it.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Autism and the Church

‘If you’ve met one autistic person . . . you’ve met one autistic person.’. Coffee hour after the service. Strangers smile wide, pump my hand, ask classic smalltalk questions that should be simple but aren’t for me:. “How are you?”. I don’t know, and I’m not sure if they want...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

Faith Deconstruction and the Need for True Shepherds

Reaching a Generation That Is ‘Kissing Christianity Goodbye’. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. Like many of my colleagues, I have been utterly fascinated and equally devastated by “The Rise and Fall of Mars Hill” podcast hosted by Mike Cosper. Not only is this long-form exposé one of the most well-executed podcasts I have ever listened to, it also pulls back the curtain on what many of us have already felt so deeply in our bones:
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

What Sustains Missions in the Hardest Places?

If we try to sustain missions in our own strength, our strength will fail; the worship of a great God is what truly sustains us. “How lovely is your dwelling place, O Lord of hosts!. My soul longs, yes, faints for the courts of the Lord;. my heart and flesh...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Alpha Australia
outreachmagazine.com

Terry W. Brooks: Creativity and Community—Part 2

“We want to prepare people to live a better life, the life that Jesus described as abundant.”. Don’t miss Part 1 of our interview, where Terry W. Brooks talks about his path to ministry from being a pastor’s kid to an athlete to becoming the pastor of Bayview Church, and talks about the many ways the church serves its community.
RELIGION
World Economic Forum

How can young people change the world? Top tips from a youth activist

Melati Wijsen was just 12-years-old when she co-founded Bye Bye Plastic Bags in Bali. She offers her tips for other young people hoping to drive change. Her generation has great potential to be change-makers, she believes. Melati Wijsen was just 12-years-old when she founded Bye Bye Plastic Bags with her...
ENVIRONMENT
outreachmagazine.com

Seeing a Hopeful Future in the Midst of Relentless Challenges

What’s next?! A common question today amongst leaders. How do we lead with authentic hope when the future seems so cloudy?. You must first possess a positive outlook on the future before you can authentically lead with hope. Let’s be honest; that’s not easy or automatic right now. We certainly...
RELIGION
Cumberland Times-News

Gateway West Church to recognize veterans, first responders

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Gateway West Church is calling on all area veterans and first responders to participate in a “Thank You for Giving” dinner on Oct. 16. Organizers are anticipating anywhere from 500 to 600 people, said Herman Fiorita, a church representative, who has been a part of the congregation for two years and seen it grow from 20 to more than 100 people.
CUMBERLAND, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Netflix
outreachmagazine.com

How to Change an Established Culture

5 Ways to Reshape the Way Things Have Always Been Done. How do you effectively change an established culture?. In addition to church planting, I have had the honor of pastoring a few churches over 100 years old. With church planting we established the culture. In the already established churches they were well established long before I arrived. I knew, however, that if the church was going to survive for years to come some things would have to change.
SOCIETY
outreachmagazine.com

Nurturing the Pastor’s Soul

Mandy Smith: My Top 4 Books on Spiritual Formation. We get it. It has been a difficult season with some ups and a lot of downs for everyone. In 2020, churches big or small, urban or rural had to rethink how they would reach an online-only audience while still making budget, meeting practical needs and ministering to hurting souls. And in the midst of this unknown, church leaders had to shoulder the heavy weight of figuring out how to do church when square pegs didn’t fit into holes that were now round.
RELIGION
JustLuxe.com

How Upcycling Can Help Change the World for the Better

Most people around the country feel that we could do more to help protect the environment. Gallup reports that in a poll it conducted, only 44% of the U.S. adult population is satisfied with the efforts the country is making at preserving the environment. The good news is that there are many things that individuals can do in an effort to help make the world a better, cleaner place. One of those things is upcycling, which may seem like a new idea to many.
ENVIRONMENT
lifewayresearch.com

6 Major Changes Happening in U.S. Churches

In the past two decades, society and churches have endured significant challenges and gone through some sizeable changes. Obviously, COVID has brought about its own set of issues, but many developments began long before the pandemic. In addition to differences in the average worship service, the general makeup of churches...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

9 Ways the Modern Worship Service Is Changing

The average church has made significant adjustments to their worship service in the past two decades. In 1998, Netflix was only a year old and only offered DVDs by mail. In 2006, Apple was on the verge of introducing the world to the first iPhone. In 2012, the idea of at-home exercise changed with the founding of Peloton.
HISTORY.com

How the Renaissance Challenged the Church and Influenced the Reformation

The Renaissance, roughly spanning the 14th to 17th centuries, marked a time of cultural, intellectual and scientific advances. From European discoveries of continents and shipping routes to new views of mathematics and astronomy to the advent of the printing press, the period of "rebirth" following the Middle Ages was marked by changing ideas, enduring masterpieces of architecture, art and literature (it was the time of Shakespeare, Galileo, da Vinci and Machiavelli)—and a movement toward political and religious freedoms.
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

3 Keys to Turning Visitors Into Church Members

Clear Engagement Plans Help First-Time Attendees Feel Welcome. To retain visitors, you must first know your visitor. When people feel seen, heard, and understood, they will feel welcome and want to keep coming back. Here are some ways you can get to know your visitors:. 1. Hold a weekly or...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

The Most Common Challenges in the Second Wave of COVID-19

Do you remember the excitement when the data began to point to a waning of COVID?. Hospitalizations were down. Deaths were declining. Offices and stores were reopening. Masks were coming off. Crowds were gathering again. And then the second big wave of COVID came. The Delta variant spread faster and...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy