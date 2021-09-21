CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Suffering continues at Lee Health despite decline in COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Babb
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Lee Health has seen a steady decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, the numbers are the lowest they have been in weeks. However, Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci said the hospital system is still feeling a strain on their staff.

As of Tuesday, Lee Health said they had 287 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 11 of which are kids. They said 52 patients are on ventilators and 80 are in the ICU. Eight people died Monday, according to the hospital system.

With the decreased numbers, Lee health is at 92% staffed operational capacity, which means they have more space in their hospitals than they had weeks ago when the surge was at its peak.

However, even with the numbers trending downward, Dr. Larry Antnoucci said the pandemic isn’t over.

“Let’s remember we still have a lot of sickness and that is no reason to celebrate at the present time,” said Dr. Antonucci.

Dr. Antonucci said they have had to ask their staff members to work additional shifts, they have had to hire travel nurses and they still have hundreds of open nursing positions.

“It’s definitely putting a strain on us but as we see those numbers go down. the strain becomes less and less,” Dr. Antonucci said.

He said the best way to protect yourself is still to get vaccinated.

