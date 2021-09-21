CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax police warn of dangerous cocaine batch after six users found unconscious

By Tom Jackman
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice and firefighters in Fairfax County, Va., arrived to an apartment building early Tuesday to find a horrific scene: one person unconscious on the sidewalk and five more unconscious inside an apartment, apparently after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl, the police said. The first responders administered Narcan to all six and revived them, but four remained hospitalized Tuesday evening, one of them in critical condition, Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Almost all United employees complied with the vaccine mandate

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines announced Tuesday that only 593 of its workers face dismissal for not complying with the requirement to get a Covid-19 vaccine. That is less than 1% of its 67,000 US workers who are covered by the rule. About 2,000 other employees, or less...
INDUSTRY
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Organized Crime#Statistics#Cocaine

Comments / 0

Community Policy